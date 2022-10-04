Australian borrowers hit with a sixth straight interest rate rise – here’s what it will mean for you

<!–

Australian home borrowers have weathered a sixth straight monthly rate rise to tackle the worst inflation in more than three decades.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has raised the cash rate by 0.25 percentage points, taking it to a nine-year high of 2.6 percent, surprising financial markets and economists who had expected a larger 0.5 percentage point increase.

A borrower with an average mortgage of $600,000 will now see their monthly mortgage payment increase by $89 to $3,055.

This sixth monthly rate hike since May is far from the last in this monetary tightening cycle, which has seen inflation rise to its highest level in 32 years.

Borrowers have experienced the steepest rate hikes in a calendar year since 1994.

Headline inflation, also known as the consumer price index, rose 7 percent in the year to July, the steepest rise since 1990, and eased to 6.8 percent in August.

But both the Reserve Bank and the Treasury expect inflation to hit a 32-year high of 7.75 percent later this year as global supply constraints, China’s zero-covid policy and Russia’s Ukraine war keep price pressure high.

Housing construction costs rose in August at an annual pace of 20.7 percent as fruit and vegetable prices rose 18.6 percent following recent floods.

Petrol prices have risen by 15 per cent in a year, even after the former coalition government halved excise duties to 22.1 cents per liter for six months ending at the end of September.

The latest rise in the cash rate takes it above the 2.5 per cent level that RBA Governor Philip Lowe has indicated is a neutral level.

Futures markets expect the cash rate to hit 4.1 per cent in May next year, while Westpac predicts a rate of 3.6 per cent in February 2023.