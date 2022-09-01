Australian Boomers and NBA star Joe Ingles puts Salt Lake City home on the market for $5.1million
Australian Boomers and NBA star Joe Ingles is selling his six-bedroom Salt Lake City home for a cool $5.1 million — and it comes with his very own Utah Jazz basketball court.
Located in the prestigious neighborhoods of St. Mary’s, the sprawling two-story home, first built in 1986, has six bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.
The Australian Olympian, 34, bought the 562-square-foot home in 2020 for an unknown number of reports News Corp.
The property was then valued at US$1.7 million (or AU$2.4 million in 2022 dollars).
Joe bought the beautiful Cape Cod-style mansion after signing up to play with the Utah Jazz in 2014.
The beautiful home has a grand entrance that greets visitors with a chandelier and vaulted ceiling.
The spacious and airy house is designed in a lavish yet elegant American style of stone and wood and has French doors and a beautiful fireplace as its centerpiece.
Other highlights include a formal dining room, a staircase down to the living room and a fabulous kitchen with breakfast island.
The master bedroom now has its own study, bathroom and a spacious walk-in closet.
The huge backyard features a custom Utah Jazz basketball court, pergola covered patio, gardens and manicured lawn.
The news of the sale comes after Joe and Renae loaded up their Melbourne home for an estimated $8.8 million in March.
Joe has had to serve out this year’s NBA season after injuring his left anterior cruciate ligament in his knee during a game in February.
The champion left Utah Jazz after eight seasons earlier this year and now plays for the Milwaukee Bucks after signing a $6.5 million contract.
The master bedroom has its own study, bathroom and a spacious walk-in closet