Australian Boomers and NBA star Joe Ingles puts Salt Lake City home on the market for $5.1million

Entertainment
By Merry

Australian Boomers and NBA star Joe Ingles is selling his six-bedroom Salt Lake City home for a cool $5.1 million — and it comes with his very own Utah Jazz basketball court.

By A. James for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 06:56, September 1, 2022 | Updated: 07:10, September 1, 2022

Australian NBA champion Joe Ingles and his wife Renae have launched their massive mansion in Salt Lake City, Utah with a retail price of $5.1 million (US$3.5 million).

Located in the prestigious neighborhoods of St. Mary’s, the sprawling two-story home, first built in 1986, has six bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

The Australian Olympian, 34, bought the 562-square-foot home in 2020 for an unknown number of reports News Corp.

The property was then valued at US$1.7 million (or AU$2.4 million in 2022 dollars).

Joe bought the beautiful Cape Cod-style mansion after signing up to play with the Utah Jazz in 2014.

The beautiful home has a grand entrance that greets visitors with a chandelier and vaulted ceiling.

The spacious and airy house is designed in a lavish yet elegant American style of stone and wood and has French doors and a beautiful fireplace as its centerpiece.

Other highlights include a formal dining room, a staircase down to the living room and a fabulous kitchen with breakfast island.

The master bedroom now has its own study, bathroom and a spacious walk-in closet.

The huge backyard features a custom Utah Jazz basketball court, pergola covered patio, gardens and manicured lawn.

The news of the sale comes after Joe and Renae loaded up their Melbourne home for an estimated $8.8 million in March.

Joe has had to serve out this year’s NBA season after injuring his left anterior cruciate ligament in his knee during a game in February.

The champion left Utah Jazz after eight seasons earlier this year and now plays for the Milwaukee Bucks after signing a $6.5 million contract.

