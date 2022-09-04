Australian bare knuckle fighter Tai Emery flashes the crowd with her breasts after STUNNING knockout

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Australian bare-knuckle fighter Tai Emery left the crowd completely shocked after she flashed her boobs after a knockout win.

The 35-year-old scored a devastating first-round KO of her debut in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship on Saturday in Bangkok, Thailand.

Emery’s Thai opponent Rung-Arun Khunchai fell to the canvas after a skillfully crafted right uppercut left hook combination and was knocked out by the referee.

The fight was called off and the Aussie jumped on the ropes to celebrate and surprised everyone by showing her boobs to the crowd.

Emery shocked everyone by jumping on the ropes and showing off her breasts to the crowd. It was the Aussie’s debut in the BKFC

The commentary team were as amazed as anyone watching the spectacle and seemed unsure whether to recognize Emery’s X-rated act.

“Welcome to the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, Tai Emery!” exclaimed one commentator. “Interesting party there by Tai Emery – we’ve never seen that before.”

Australian bare-knuckle fighter Tai Emery defeated her opponent Rung-Arun Khunchai in Bagkok, Thailand on Saturday

Emery’s antics sparked a social media frenzy, with fans divided over the risqué celebration.

One fan tweeted: ‘Wow tickets booked for her next fight!’

Another commented, “Nothing would have prepared me for that party.”

However, not all fans were equally impressed – with another comment: ‘absolutely disgusting celebration flashing through the crowd. You are the reason perverts and misogynistic pigs are empowered. An embarrassing excuse for a fellow woman.’

Emery is a former model and American football player and is currently sponsored by adult film star Kendra Lust

Adult movie star Kendra Lust was thrilled with Emery’s performance and wrote on social media: “Congratulations Tai Emery on your win with [BKFC]KO in the first round… was a pleasure to sponsor you and the best celebration in any sport after the win.”

The Aussie fighter is a former electrician, American football player and has her own OnlyFans channel, with over 52,000 followers on Instagram.

Before signing with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, Emery had two amateur MMA fights and lost both.