Australian backyard eggs contain more lead than store-bought eggs

New research has found that Australians are at risk of lead contamination from eating eggs from backyard chickens.

Eggs from home-grown chickens contain, on average, more than 40 times the lead content of commercially produced eggs, according to a Science Direct magazine.

The study found that nearly one in two chickens had significant levels of lead in their blood.

And about half of the eggs analyzed in the study contained lead at levels that could pose a health risk to consumers.

Even low levels of lead exposure are considered harmful to human health and can cause cardiovascular disease, decreased IQ and kidney function.

The study measured trace metals in garden soil in more than 7,000 homes.

More than 25,000 samples were collected with the study mapping the worst sites in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne for high lead levels.

Veterinary research indicates that levels of 20 micrograms per deciliter or more can be harmful to bird health.

The Sydney study analyzed 69 backyard chickens and found that 45 percent had blood lead levels above 20.

The number of levels depends on how much is in your ground, which vary depending on the Australian city.

Analysis of homes in major cities showed that most of the lead levels in the soil were near the CBD.

Lead usually enters the hens’ bloodstream when they scratch the dirt and pick food from the ground.

Research has found potential contamination from drinking water and commercial feed in some samples, but it was not a huge source of exposure.

Unlike humans, there are no guidelines for blood lead levels for chickens or other birds.

And there are no food standards for trace metals in eggs in Australia and worldwide.

Closer analysis of the data showed that older homes were much more likely to have high lead levels in the soil, chickens and their eggs.

It is consistent with other studies showing that older homes are most at risk for pollution from the past use of lead-based paint, leaded gasoline and lead pipes.

It will come as a shock to Aussies who have switched to backyard food production, which has been on the rise over the past decade — spurred on by recent food price hikes.

Residents want to know where their food comes from, enjoy the security of producing food without added chemicals and feel a closer connection to nature.

Although urban gardening is becoming increasingly popular, the garden’s soil survey shows that it should be done with caution.

Contaminants have accumulated in Australia’s soils for many years, especially in cities with ancient industrial histories.

These legacy contaminants can enter our food chain via honeybees, chickens and vegetables.

Hen owners in inner-city locations are advised to have their soil tested.

People can do this through the VegeSafe municipal soil program or through a commercial lab, where problem soils can be identified and replaced and chickens can be kept in areas with known clean soil.