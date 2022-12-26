Australian arrested in Thailand after allegedly loaded gun found in his luggage: Mark Bassal

An Australian man has been arrested in Thailand after he was allegedly caught with a firearm and 96 rounds of ammunition in his bag at an airport.

Immigration police in Surat Thani province said Thursday that a Sydney man, identified by authorities as 41-year-old Mark Bassal, was arrested at Samui airport on Koh Samui around 1 p.m.

In a now-deleted post, police alleged that the gun was found disassembled in Bassal’s luggage.

It is alleged that the 96 rounds of ammunition were discovered in seven different bags that belonged to him.

Australian Mark Bassal, 41, was arrested at Samui airport after an unarmed firearm and ammunition were allegedly found in his luggage (Surat Thani Immigration Police pictured)

Local media reports quoted Surat Thani Immigration Superintendent Pol Col Suparuek Phankosol as saying Bassal was traveling with his family to the island.

Bassal, his wife and their three children were reportedly attempting to board a plane from Ko Samui Airport to Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bankok when a security X-ray of their luggage reportedly revealed the parts of the weapon.

Immigration police were immediately called and Bassal was arrested. He was taken to a nearby police station for questioning.

He told officers that he had bought the gun from a shop in Ko Samui and that he believed it was legal to possess it in Thailand.

Police allege that he had purchased the firearm for “self-defense when traveling abroad.”

bangkok post reports that Bassal’s family had plane tickets to fly to Thailand’s Suvarnabhumi Airport and intended to return to Sydney via Singapore.

The Bangkok Post reports that Bassal, his wife and three children had plane tickets to fly to Thailand’s Suvarnabhumi Airport and intended to return to Sydney via Singapore before the gun parts were allegedly discovered.

Bassal told police that he had bought the gun from a shop in Ko Samui and believed it was legal to have it in Thailand (Bassal’s luggage pictured)

The Sydney man was charged with illegal possession of a firearm and was granted bail to appear in court at a later date.

Ko Samui is Thailand’s second largest island and a popular tourist destination off the country’s east coast.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade was contacted for comment.