Australian anti-China activist Drew Pavlou arrested after fake email sent to Chinese Embassy in UK

An Australian student activist faces seven years in prison after claiming a bomb threat was sent from a fake email address under his name to a Chinese embassy in the UK.

Drew Pavlou, 22, had staged a ‘small, peaceful’ human rights protest and raised the Uyghur flag outside the Chinese embassy in London on Thursday.

Mr Pavlou is an outspoken critic of China and the communist country’s dealings with Tibet, Hong Kong and Uyghur Muslims.

He was subsequently arrested by British police and held for the next 23 hours, where his phone was seized and he claims to have been denied access to a lawyer.

Mr Pavlou was informed by officers that they had received messages from the Chinese embassy that he had sent an email threatening to bomb it.

He has strongly denied the allegation, saying that he never sent the email and that it was being staged.

“It’s the worst thing that ever happened to me in my life,” he told Daily Mail Australia.

“Why would I throw away my life, my career, my future prospects, the opportunity to go back home to see my family, my loved ones, my dogs, my girlfriend, to write such an insane email?

“Why would someone sign their name to a bomb threat – someone without a history of violence?”

Mr Pavlou claims that the Chinese embassy forwarded the email to the police and that it was sent from a fake account with the address drawpavlou99@proton.me.

“I’ve never had an email address like this in my life,” he said. “Obviously it’s a fake email designed to look like my real email address.”

Mr Pavlou said police informed him of the contents of the email while he was being held.

“This is Drew Pavlou, you have until noon to stop the Uyghur genocide or I’ll blow up the embassy with a bomb, greetings Drew,” the email could read.

Mr Pavlou has been released from police custody but has been told not to leave the country while they are investigating the case.

“They returned my passport but ‘highly recommended’ not to leave the country as I could be arrested at an airport for trying to leave,” he said.

“I have to go to a police station on 14 August to decide my fate, regardless of the fact that I have absolutely no money or resources to remain in the UK on my own.”

Mr Pavlou said his friend is also under investigation for conspiracy and his laptop and phone have been seized.

He said he had been couchsurfing for the past few days and feared he would be homeless for the next few weeks because he had no money.

Mr Pavlou said he was originally flown to the UK by human rights group Free Tibet so he could protest at Wimbledon.

He was kicked out during the men’s final after saying ‘Where’s Peng Shuai?’ had yelled. in the middle of a point on July 10.

Mr Pavlou said he had made plans to leave the UK on Sunday but decided to stage a peaceful protest outside the Chinese embassy a few days in advance.

Peng Shuai is a Chinese tennis player who spoke out in November 2021 about sexual abuse by a high-ranking Communist Party member.

She then disappeared for several months and since then has only appeared in highly orchestrated TV segments for state media.

His mother Vanessa said she was very concerned about her son and dismissed the allegations that he sent a bomb threat.

“He’s never been violent, it’s 100 percent inaccurate,” she said.

“It’s just ridiculous. It’s just not true. He wouldn’t be able to do such a thing.”