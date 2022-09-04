Australian A-listers including Chris Hemsworth celebrate Father’s Day

Australia’s favorite stars have paid tribute to the men in their lives to celebrate Father’s Day.

From Chris Hemsworth’s daddy-and-me workout to Bindi Irwin’s heartfelt Instagram tribute, we take a look at how the other half is doing Father’s Day.

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth, 39, posted a clip on Instagram with his father Craig, 67, as the pair did a workout at the gym.

Chris showed the pair engaged in a workout to share a fond childhood memory of Craig, which turned him into a running “hurdle.”

“Some of my best childhood memories are workouts with my dad,” he began with nostalgia.

Chris went on to reveal that his father had made him an obstacle out of a piece of wood.

“I used to compete in the 110m hurdles but didn’t have enough space to train because we lived on a very steep hill,” he said.

“My dad built me ​​a single hurdle of wood and I used the 15-foot driveway that we had to practice over and over.”

‘Just him and I until the sun went down having fun, laughing. I got 2 state medals with his help. Here we are 25 years still laughing and still moving.’

Michael Clarke shared this photo of himself with daughter Kelsey-Lee, along with a love heart emoji in the caption

He ended by wishing his father a ‘Happy Father’s Day’.

Retired cricketer Michael Clarke, meanwhile, shared a photo of himself with daughter Kelsey-Lee, along with a love heart emoji in the caption.

“My (Love),” he wrote, adding Father’s Day in the caption.

Bachelor winner Anna Heinrich shared a photo of husband Tim and her own father as she celebrated Father’s Day this year

Bindi Irwin shared a clip of husband Chandler Powell playing with their daughter Grace Warrior.

“Being Grace’s father is my favorite thing on earth and these moments will stay with me forever,” Chandler wrote.

Tim Robards spent the day with his daughter, Elle, and his wife Anna Heinrich shared a tribute to the handsome cover star.

‘Happy Fathers Day to my two favorite men. Keep sharing your love and big hearts. Our clan loves you!’ Jasmine Stefanovic wrote, sharing a clip of Karl (left) and her father Bob (right)

Anna shared a card with Tim saying, “Out of all my parents, you’re in my top two,” and later wished Tim and her dad a happy Father’s Day.

Today, host Karl Stefanovic was seen dancing with Jasmine Yarbrough’s father Bob in a clip she shared on Instagram.

‘Happy Fathers Day to my two favorite men. Keep sharing your love and big hearts. Our clan loves you!’

Bachelor star Jimmy Nicholson shared a number of photos with his father Noel, including some funny shots of him wearing a t-shirt that reads, “Man Flu Survivor.”

“Happy Father’s Day to my best buddy. Stay quirky,” Jimmy wrote.

He then shared some throwback photos of himself with his dad near an airplane.

“To many more days like this,” Jimmy wrote.

Noel was then dealt as he looked at Jimmy’s card as he tore up about his son’s message and the gift of socks.

Former single Matty Johnson shared a photo of himself posing for the latest issue of Sunday Life magazine, with a photo of himself posing with his daughter on the cover.

“Little shoot the girls and I did for this weekend’s issue of Sunday Life,” he wrote

‘Thank you for talking about fatherhood and the beautiful pictures. Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers out there!’

Kyly Clarke shared a loving tribute to her father on Instagram, sharing photos of herself cuddling with him.

“HAPPY FATHER’S DAY DADDY,” she wrote.

“When life needs direction, you are my guide. Thank you for being you and offering me your beautiful qualities as your child,” she added

‘I will continue to follow it and pass it on to my daughter. I love you very much.’

The host of The Amazing Race Australia, Beau Ryan, shared photos of him with his dad going for a swim at the beach, which he says was a family tradition.

‘Tradition is important to us. Every Father’s Day my father and I swim in the ocean. When my little man was born five years ago, he came to us every year,” he wrote.

“The three of us swimming in the icy waters this time of year brings us together. And today was a very special day when my daughter decided to come with us.

Jackie Gillies, the star of Real Housewives of Melbourne, shared a photo of husband Ben with the couple’s twins.

“Happy daddy’s baby We love you so much,” she wrote.