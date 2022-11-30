Australia – World Cup 2022: Who could Socceroos play in last-16?

<!–

World Cup fever is not over in Australia after the Socceroos clinched a place in the last 16 in Qatar following their win over Denmark.

Mathew Leckie’s goal in the second half was enough to shake off the disappointing Danes in Al-Wakrah, with Tunisia’s victory over France having no impact on the Socceroos’ progress to the knockouts.

But who could they play in the last 16? Where is it played and what time is it? Daily Mail Australia has all the answers.

Australia made history by advancing to the last 16 of the World Cup in Qatar

WHO WILL THEY FACE?

Well, that’s still very much up in the air.

Australia will face the team that tops Group C in the Round of 16. At the moment, that team is Poland, but all four teams have a chance to qualify for their final round.

Poland, Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Mexico are vying for a place in the knockouts, and while the Mexicans are mathematically unlikely to top the group, the other three are pushing hard to finish first.

It could mean the Socceroos have to find an answer to one of the greatest footballers of all time: Lionel Messi, should the Argentines top Group C.

Here, Sportsmail shows who the Australians are playing against and how fans can watch it

HOW CAN I WATCH THE GAME?

Well, if you’re in Qatar, make your way to the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, as that’s where Graham Arnold’s side will take on their Group C opponents.

But if you’re not one of the lucky fans in the Middle East, the game will air on SBS One in Australia.

WHAT TIME DOES THE GAME TURN ON?

It’s another early wake-up call for Australians, but not quite as early as Thursday morning’s game! The latest 16 affair starts at 6am AEDT on Sunday. In the UK it starts at 7pm GMT on Saturday, while on the east coast of the US it starts at 2pm on Saturday.