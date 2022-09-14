Australia won’t become republic for another generation BECAUSE of Queen’s death, Mark Latham argues

Australia is at least a generation away from becoming a republic because of the love shown for the monarchy after the death of the Queen, claimed One Nation NSW leader Mark Latham.

Latham said the nation had witnessed a “phenomenal outpouring of grief and respect for someone who for more than 70 years has seemingly entrenched the monarchy as a permanent part of our governance arrangements.”

With Prime Minister Anthony Albanian previously promising a republic referendum if Latham is re-elected in 2025, Mr Latham predicted Queen Elizabeth II would be the secret weapon of the ‘no’ campaign.

“If you’re running a monarchist campaign based on a republic referendum, you’d be basing it on publicity around the Queen.

“You’d be foolish not to.”

Mr Latham’s comments come despite not being a big fan of the new king.

One Nation’s Mark Latham said there has been ‘a phenomenal outpouring of sadness and respect’ for the Queen (pictured)

‘We don’t know exactly how Charles will form. He’s way too awake for me, talking to plants and all this stuff.

“I wonder where his head is, but if you’re going to run the monarchist campaign in a referendum, you’re basing it on the memory of the Queen,” he said.

Latham said the outpouring of support for the monarchy will not abate anytime soon, no matter how King Charles III rules.

“I think this is a once-in-a-decade experience that people will remember where they were when they heard the news (of the Queen’s death) and what they thought of it.

“It’s up there with the moon landing, September 11, the death of Diana, the assassination of Kennedy. These are all historical events in the age of the mass media.

“You can add the death and mourning of Queen Elizabeth II to that list. I don’t think it will be easily forgotten or just disappear into history,” he said.

“It’s one of those things that gets embedded in people’s minds. Love and respect for the Queen will of course influence the future debate about the republic.’

Mark Latham (pictured) is not a big fan of King Charles and says: ‘He’s way too awake for me, talking to plants and all this stuff’

Mr. Latham also tried how the republic’s campaign is run.

“Can anyone really trust this Republican movement led by Peter FitzSimons, the red pirate,” he said, referring to the bandana FitzSimons is wearing.

He added that the Republican movement is “fundamentally divided” over which model for electing a president should be included in a referendum.

“The elites who run the Republican movement don’t like the direct election model.

“They said they didn’t want Shane Warne to run for president while he was alive. I suppose they don’t want Nick Kyrgios or anything like that anymore,” Mr. Latham said.

He said a vote to get an Australian president as head of state should lead to a direct election model, but claimed “the elites don’t want that.”

“The elites just want to manipulate and control the process — like any state parliament nominating a presidential candidate — but it’s never going to work.

“People don’t trust the politicians to do this. People want a direct say,” he said.

In the end, Mr Latham said there are “three big factors” that are obscuring the possibility of an Australian republic for a very long time.

Pictured is a tweet from One Nation MP Mark Latham saying the Republican movement is doomed for at least a generation

Lisa Wilkinson (left) is pictured with her husband Peter FitzSimons, the chairman of the Australian Republic Movement. Mark Latham calls FitzSimons ‘the red pirate’ because of the signature bandana he often wears

“You have the current period of mourning for the Queen and the incredible esteem in which she is held.

“You’ve got FitzSimons there that you wouldn’t feed as a strategist.

“And you have the fundamental division in the Republican movement where they can never find a popular model that is likely to be successful,” he said.

Despite his views on the campaign, Latham is himself a Republican. “I wish we had a republic, but as a political realist I just don’t see how it will fly,” he said.

And for those who complain that there has been too much media coverage of the Queen’s death in Australia, he has a very simple message.

“It’s saturation coverage, but it’s saturation coverage because of public sentiment,” he said.

Peter FitzSimons has been approached for comment.