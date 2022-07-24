Australia-wide Covid mask mandates demanded as aged care homes battle outbreaks

There are renewed calls for mask mandates in Australia as Covid cases rise across the country, settling in a third of old people’s homes.

The Covid death toll in Australia surpassed 11,000, rising 36 on Sunday, with thousands of new cases reported.

Epidemiologist and former World Health Organization adviser Professor Adrian Esterman said state and territory governments had to be “persuaded” to bring back mask mandates or deaths would continue to rise.

“What we need is vaccination plus some other strategies,” he told the Nine network.

Most states and territories advocate the use of masks indoors or when social distancing is not possible, but have not imposed any mandates.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese admitted that some Australians may be confused about the latest advice on wearing face masks.

“The issue of mandates is, of course, a matter for (which) state and territory governments are responsible,” the prime minister said on Sunday.

The hyperinfectious nature of the Omicron subvariants is raising concerns about Covid worldwide.

The prestigious British Medical Journal published a piece by senior doctors stating that the UK’s National Health Service is ‘not living with Covid-19, it dies of it’.

Professor Esterman said that if governments do not act, people should take personal measures to reduce transmission, such as wearing masks.

“I think the least we can do is bring much better messages to the general public,” he said.

Doctors also warned of the debilitating effects, especially on women, of long-term Covid cases.

New research found that five percent of Australians infected with Covid develop the condition.

At St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney, the long Covid clinic already has a four-month wait to see patients, the majority of whom are young, previously fit and many women.

Research showed that women were 22 percent more likely to develop the condition than men.

The executive director of the Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute, Jason Kovacic, said the expected consequences of prolonged Covid were “sobering, staggering numbers.”

“The 55,000 people in Australia who tested positive today … equates to 2,000 to 3,000 new cases of long-term Covid,” he said. The age.

Professor Kovacic estimated that this meant half a million people would experience long-lasting effects in the coming months.

The prevalence of long-term Covid in women could affect workers who are predominantly female, such as in healthcare and education.

“It’s no longer about our ICUs being inundated with acute accidents, but about the very serious consequences Covid will long have on our community, our hospitals, airlines, public transport, across the board,” he said.

Common symptoms of long-term Covid include fatigue, shortness of breath, cognitive impairment and general impairment in functioning.

To be classified as long-term Covid, symptoms must appear at least two months after a Covid infection and may remain constant or fluctuate over time.

Meanwhile, aged care providers are also calling for urgent action to protect residents and staff from the wintry Covid wave, which affects more than a third of the country’s facilities.

The Aged and Community Care Providers Association said 6,000 residents and 3,400 employees were infected in 1,013 facilities.

The association’s interim director, Paul Sadler, said 10 to 15 percent of staff are already self-isolating or quarantining at home, and will put intense pressure on residents and workers in the coming weeks.

“(The association) is concerned that up to two-thirds of retirement homes could be affected by active outbreaks in the coming weeks,” it said in a statement on Sunday.

“The increased availability of personnel over the past week, including the Australian Defense Force, has been welcome, but there is still a shortage.

‘The reality is that we cannot leave the elderly without adequate care for too long.’

Mr Sadler said 2301 residents will have died in 2022, including 114 in the past week.

He called for increased support for an increase in the workforce, including ADF personnel, until at least September.

In the longer term, Mr Sadler said the federal government must plan to resolve chronic staff shortages, prepare for future outbreaks and implement reforms recommended by the recent royal commission in aged care.

‘The coming weeks will be crucial for elderly care. We must do everything we can to put the protection of the elderly first and support our aged care workers,” he said.

Elderly Care Minister Anika Wells recently emphasized the importance of a unified approach to prevent the further spread of the virus in the sector.

‘I enthusiastically encourage these matters to go back to the national cabinet, so that we can tackle this nationally,’ she says.

New South Wales registered 12,820 new cases of the virus on Sunday.

In the last reporting period, 14 people died from COVID-19-related illness.

There are currently 2,260 people hospitalized statewide receiving care, 56 of whom are in the ICU.

Victoria registered 9,501 new cases of COVID-19.

Another 12 people have died as a result of the virus and the state has 849 people being treated in hospital.

Queensland has recorded 5804 new cases of COVID-19 overnight.

Although no deaths have been recorded in the recent period, 1,042 people with the virus are being treated in hospital in the state.

WA had 4,356 new cases with 437 people hospitalized, 23 in the ICU and seven deaths, dating back to July 17.

There were 3340 new cases in SA with two deaths and 74 in hospital, including 12 in the ICU.

Tasmania recorded 1,155 cases with two deaths and had 174 in hospital and three in ICU.

The ACT had 712 cases with 155 in the hospital and one in the ICU. while the NT recorded 355 cases with 71 in hospital.

By Sunday, 71.1 percent of eligible Australians had received three or more doses of vaccine.

Booster coverage includes 95.3 percent of eligible aged care residents.

Nearly 55 percent of eligible indigenous people have received three or more doses of vaccine.

As for the fourth dose, 31.5 percent of the eligible population aged 30 and older received a winter booster.

The Victorian government will continue to provide free rapid antigen testing to people who qualify for disabilities, and will provide support to some of the most vulnerable in the community until the end of September.