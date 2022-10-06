WhatsNew2Day
Australia weather: Thunderstorms, floods and rain for Queensland, NSW, Victoria, Tasmania

By Jacky

Urgent flood warning issued for Australia’s east coast as ‘tornadic supercell’ storm system bears down, bringing huge hailstones and a massive rain bomb – here are the areas most at risk

By Kylie Stevens for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 08:03, October 6, 2022 | Up to date: 08:03, October 6, 2022

Australia’s east coast is gearing up to batten down the hatches with more wild weather on the way, including torrential rain, hail and flooding.

Heavy rainfall has been forecast along the east coast from southern Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria and as far as Tasmania on Thursday evening as part of a ‘tornadic supercell system’.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned that the wild weather will continue over the weekend, leading to renewed and prolonged flooding.

Thursday’s wild weather has caused chaos in Sydney, with the ceiling of a Coles supermarket in North Sydney on the lower north shore collapsing on a day the city recorded its wettest year on record.

It comes as towns in north-west Victoria are at risk of a ‘tornadic supercell system’.

The Murray River towns of Echuca, Swan Hill and Mildura are at risk and the dangerous weather system could also extend into southern NSW.

‘There is a risk of tornadic supercells, this means large hail, damaging wind gusts and isolated heavy rainfall,’ Sky News meteorologist Alison Osborne said.

‘This storm threat will rapidly diminish by the early hours of (Friday) morning. It will be less intense, but more broad.’

Several flood watches have been issued inland and in the central coastal areas of NSW.

‘From late Friday, the more intense system will bring widespread heavy rain across NSW, particularly the eastern half, including the Western Slope and areas and the central and southern coast.

Renewed river rises and the possibility of flooding are expected with the rain. The northern rivers are not expected to be affected by river rises.

A severe weather warning for damaging winds remains in place for parts of north-west Tasmania.

The rain is expected to taper off in most major cities by the middle of next week.

FOUR-DAY DESIGNATION FOR LARGER CITIES

PERTH

Thursday Partly cloudy. Max 19

Friday Partly cloudy. Min 7 Max 20

Saturday sunny. Min 7 Max 23

Sunday Chance of showers. Min 9 Max 21

ADELAIDE

Thursday shower or two. Max 23

Friday decreasing showers. Min 12 Max 17

Saturday Partly cloudy. Min 9 Max 16

Sunday Partly cloudy. Min 7 Max 18

MELBOURNE

Thursday Increasing showers. Max 21

Friday showers. Min 15 Max 19

Saturday Partly cloudy. Min 9 Max 16

Sunday Partly cloudy. Min 7 Max 15

HOBART

Thursday shower or two. Max 15

Friday showers. Min 11 Max 20

Saturday shower or two. Min 8 Max 15

Sunday Partly cloudy. Min 5 Max 14

CANBERRA

Thursday Rain. Max 16

Friday Rain. Min 10 Max 18

Saturday Increasing rain. Min 11 Max 18

Sunday Rain. Min 4 Max 13

SYDNEY

Thursday Rain eases to showers. Max 20

Friday Showers increase. Min 14 Max 23

Saturday Increasing rain. Min 16 Max 23

Sunday Rain. Min 12 Max 18

BRISBANE

Thursday shower or two. Max 22

Friday Partly cloudy. Min 15 Max 25

Saturday shower or two. Min 16 Max 26

Sunday showers. Min 19 Max 26

DARWIN

Thursday showers. Possible storm. Max 34

Friday shower or two. Possible storm. Min 26 Max 34

Saturday showers. Possible storm. Min 25 Max 34

Sunday showers. Possible storm. Min 24 Max 33

Source: Bureau of Meteorology

