Australia weather: Thunderstorms, floods and rain for Queensland, NSW, Victoria, Tasmania
Urgent flood warning issued for Australia’s east coast as ‘tornadic supercell’ storm system bears down, bringing huge hailstones and a massive rain bomb – here are the areas most at risk
Australia’s east coast is gearing up to batten down the hatches with more wild weather on the way, including torrential rain, hail and flooding.
Heavy rainfall has been forecast along the east coast from southern Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria and as far as Tasmania on Thursday evening as part of a ‘tornadic supercell system’.
The Bureau of Meteorology has warned that the wild weather will continue over the weekend, leading to renewed and prolonged flooding.
Thursday’s wild weather has caused chaos in Sydney, with the ceiling of a Coles supermarket in North Sydney on the lower north shore collapsing on a day the city recorded its wettest year on record.
It comes as towns in north-west Victoria are at risk of a ‘tornadic supercell system’.
The Murray River towns of Echuca, Swan Hill and Mildura are at risk and the dangerous weather system could also extend into southern NSW.
‘There is a risk of tornadic supercells, this means large hail, damaging wind gusts and isolated heavy rainfall,’ Sky News meteorologist Alison Osborne said.
‘This storm threat will rapidly diminish by the early hours of (Friday) morning. It will be less intense, but more broad.’
Several flood watches have been issued inland and in the central coastal areas of NSW.
‘From late Friday, the more intense system will bring widespread heavy rain across NSW, particularly the eastern half, including the Western Slope and areas and the central and southern coast.
Renewed river rises and the possibility of flooding are expected with the rain. The northern rivers are not expected to be affected by river rises.
A severe weather warning for damaging winds remains in place for parts of north-west Tasmania.
The rain is expected to taper off in most major cities by the middle of next week.
FOUR-DAY DESIGNATION FOR LARGER CITIES
PERTH
Thursday Partly cloudy. Max 19
Friday Partly cloudy. Min 7 Max 20
Saturday sunny. Min 7 Max 23
Sunday Chance of showers. Min 9 Max 21
ADELAIDE
Thursday shower or two. Max 23
Friday decreasing showers. Min 12 Max 17
Saturday Partly cloudy. Min 9 Max 16
Sunday Partly cloudy. Min 7 Max 18
MELBOURNE
Thursday Increasing showers. Max 21
Friday showers. Min 15 Max 19
Saturday Partly cloudy. Min 9 Max 16
Sunday Partly cloudy. Min 7 Max 15
HOBART
Thursday shower or two. Max 15
Friday showers. Min 11 Max 20
Saturday shower or two. Min 8 Max 15
Sunday Partly cloudy. Min 5 Max 14
CANBERRA
Thursday Rain. Max 16
Friday Rain. Min 10 Max 18
Saturday Increasing rain. Min 11 Max 18
Sunday Rain. Min 4 Max 13
SYDNEY
Thursday Rain eases to showers. Max 20
Friday Showers increase. Min 14 Max 23
Saturday Increasing rain. Min 16 Max 23
Sunday Rain. Min 12 Max 18
BRISBANE
Thursday shower or two. Max 22
Friday Partly cloudy. Min 15 Max 25
Saturday shower or two. Min 16 Max 26
Sunday showers. Min 19 Max 26
DARWIN
Thursday showers. Possible storm. Max 34
Friday shower or two. Possible storm. Min 26 Max 34
Saturday showers. Possible storm. Min 25 Max 34
Sunday showers. Possible storm. Min 24 Max 33
Source: Bureau of Meteorology