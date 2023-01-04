Australia weather: Sydney, Melbourne, Victoria, Brisbane, Perth: Sunny start to 2023 is over

Australia’s bright and sunny start to 2023 is officially over as wild weather batters the country with massive hail, strong and dangerous wind gusts, flooding and evacuations.

Record-breaking flooding has already flooded Western Australia’s Kimberley region as flood warnings remain in place in nearly every state.

Ex-Tropical Cyclone Ellie is bringing very heavy rainfall to the east of Broome, with likely up to 200mm in 24 hours.

Parts of NSW experienced severe thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon, brought on by a moist unstable air mass.

Here’s what the weather looks like in your state.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Flooding has inundated the homes of about 1,200 residents of Fitzroy Crossing and residents have flown to Broome.

The Fitzroy River is expected to peak at 15.7 metres, surpassing flood records by nearly two metres.

Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Klemm called it a “once in 100 years” flood and an urgent evacuation order has been issued for the residents of Willare and Noonkanbah to move to higher ground.

The Federal Government has approved a request to assist Australian Defense Force aircraft and personnel in the evacuation of residents of Fitzroy Crossing and nearby areas.

Ex-tropical cyclone Ellie continues to wreak havoc east of Broome with heavy downpours forecast across the region until Thursday.

There is likely to be up to 200 mm of rain in 24 hours.

“People in northern WA experience this type of weather at this time of year, but the long-lasting nature of this event and associated flooding are unusual and dangerous,” said a spokesman for the Bureau of Meteorology.

Locations that could be affected include Broome, Derby, Cape Leveque, Cockatoo Island, Fitzroy Crossing and Kuri Bay.

Up to 250mm could fall on the Dampier Peninsula in the next 24 hours.

Record-breaking floods have already engulfed Western Australia’s Kimberley region (pictured), while flood warnings remain in effect in nearly every state

Damaging winds are averaging speeds of up to 70 km/h with peak gusts of around 100 km/h occurring at Cape Leveque including Broome late Thursday morning.

Ex-Tropical Cyclone Ellie is expected to finally move east steadily on Friday.

VICTORIA

Upstream floodwaters are extending flooding along the Murray River, which is expected to continue through mid to late January.

A moderate flood warning is in place for Mildura and Wentworth.

Minor flooding occurs at Wakool Junction, Boundary Bend and Euston.

Edward River near Moulamein fell below the minor flood level of 15 feet (4.6 m) on Tuesday morning and is currently falling.

NEW SOUTH WALES

A moist unstable air mass produced severe thunderstorms in parts of NSW on Wednesday afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology is warning that severe thunderstorms have been detected on weather radar near Bilpin, Colo Heights and Badgerys Creek.

The east coast of Australia (pictured) will be wet for the next few days

These thunderstorms are moving south and are expected to affect Camden, Campbelltown, Picton, Richmond, Penrith and Appin.

Harmful winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall could cause flash flooding in Grafton, Penrith, Katoomba, Tamworth, Gunnedah and Tambar Springs.

Major flooding is taking place in Menindee, where the river level is currently stable at around 10.2 metres.

A further rise in the river could raise the flood level to 10.7 meters – higher than the 1976 flood record of 10.47 metres.

A moderate flood warning remains in place along the Lachlan River at Hillston and the lower Murrumbidgee River at Balranald.

Minor flooding continues at Booligal.

Upstream flooding causes prolonged flooding along the Murray River.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Ten flood warnings remain in effect in South Australia after being issued last Friday.

Despite this, the weather has cleared over Adelaide, where cloudy but warm conditions will continue through the end of the week.

The sun is expected to come out on Friday, when temperatures will remain in the high 30s for the weekend.

Unlike most of the country, Adelaide will be scorching by the weekend, with temperatures in the high 30s. The picture shows two women on a beach

TASMANIA

Cloud cover is constant in the island state for the rest of the week.

However, Hobart remains relatively dry with temperatures around ten degrees.

AUSTRALIAN CAPITAL TERRITORY

Damaging wind gusts, large hailstones and heavy rainfall are expected and could lead to flash flooding.

Canberra will be mostly cloudy for the next few days.

QUEENSLAND

Queensland is experiencing a drench this week as the remnants of ex-tropical Cyclone Ellie blanket most of the state.

It has caused flooding in multiple regions, including major flooding of the Georgina River and moderate flooding of the Flinders River.

There are minor flood warnings in the Norman, Gilbert, Nicholson, Leichhardt, Upper Herbert and Diamantina rivers.

On Wednesday afternoon, a severe thunderstorm was issued for the South Coast district.

Wild weather, including heavy rain and flooding, is en route to much of Australia. Pictured are two women holding umbrellas in the rain in Brisbane

It is likely to bring damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rains that could lead to flash flooding in the coming hours.

Locations that could be affected are Beaudesert, Boonah and Springbrook.

NORTHERN TERRITORY

The Northern Territory is still covered in a massive downpour left behind by ex-tropical cyclone Ellie.

It’s wet and steamy in Darwin on Wednesday, with up to 35mm of rain expected in the northern capital.

An additional 25mm is expected to fall each day until the weekend, when rain is expected to ease.