Australia weather outlook: Above average rainfall forecast for next three months

Heavy rains will be dumped across most of Australia over the next three months, and the eastern states have warned this year’s devastating floods could return.

dr. Lynette Bettio, senior climatologist with the Bureau of Meteorology, warned of above-average rainfall across most of the country between August and October.

She said the wet weather would increase high power flows and cause more flooding in states such as Queensland and NSW.

“With high flows, wet bottoms, full dams and wetter prospects, the risk of flooding in Eastern Australia remains,” she said.

However, the weather is not miserable for everyone. Western Tasmania and parts of Southwest Western Australia are expected to be drier, with less than average rainfall forecast.

The rain will be the result of a negative dipole in the Indian Ocean generated by warm ocean temperatures for Indonesia and cooler conditions for Africa.

The agency said it is likely that La Nina will return in the second half of 2022, with a 50 percent chance of it happening.

The agency said it wouldn’t be able to announce the weather pattern until October or November, and it’s too early to say if one will form.

Should the pattern be announced, it would be the third consecutive La Nina weather event.

Since the records began in 1900, back-to-back-to-back La Ninas have only appeared three times.

The La Nina pattern contributed to the wetter-than-average summer recorded in 2021-22, along with devastating floods in Queensland and NSW in March and then again in July this year.

While some regions are bracing for above-average rainfall, other parts of the country will face a drier and much hotter spring.

Temperatures are expected to be above average in the far north of the country, including Western Australia, the Northern Territory and Queensland – as well as Tasmania.

They will be below average for parts of the eastern and southern interior.

Warmer than average nights have been forecast across the country.

The agency also warned that the Top End is likely to experience an above-normal potential for wildfires.

However, in tropical parts of the country, the wet season is expected to start earlier than usual.

An earlier rainy season also means an earlier start of tropical cyclone seasons in parts of Queensland and the Northern Territory.