Australia weather: Heavy rain and flooding: Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide

Nearly every part of Australia will experience rain for the next 10 days as a massive rain bomb engulfs the country.

Extremely heavy falls, hailstones, thunderstorms and flooding are expected for large parts of the east coast, especially southern New South Wales and Victoria.

A large low pressure area is about to collide with a cold trough, causing heavy precipitation in Australia’s states and territories.

Nearly every part of Australia will experience rain for the next 10 days as a massive rain bomb floods the country

Heavy rain, thunderstorms and flooding are expected for major regions of the east coast, particularly southern New South Wales and Victoria

The heaviest rainfall is expected in northern Victoria and southern NSW – areas that have already suffered from flooding in recent days.

In some watersheds, more than 200 percent of annual rainfall has already fallen in the past month.

Forecasters warn three states could experience severe thunderstorms in the next three days.

Moderate to major flooding will continue through NSW this week, with the worst weather expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thunderstorms will hit the east of the state on Tuesday, with strong winds and even hail predicted.

Heavy rain is forecast for the southern regions of NSW on Tuesday and Wednesday

Thunderstorms will hit the east of the state on Tuesday, with strong winds and even hail predicted

Rain will ease on Thursday, but more rain is expected over the weekend.

Weatherzone says nearly the entire country will see rain over the next 10 days as the massive system hurtles through it.

Another low pressure area is forecast to hit the Kimberly and Pilbara areas of Western Australia early next week – causing unusual rain.

Broome has seen no rain so far as of September, but could see significant precipitation from October.

A low-pressure system that brought torrential rains in the latter part of the week and flooded dozens of river systems in the interior of NSW and the north of the state is heading offshore, although forecasters say the situation is still “evolving.”

Early Saturday, flood warnings remained active for 28 river systems from the western interior to the northern rivers and the Mid North Coast.

Emergency services used a boat to rescue four people from the Hilux who were clinging to trees, including a 37-year-old man, a 28-year-old woman and a young boy and girl. However, the five-year-old became trapped in the car before entering the water and was swept away

In the city of Gunnedah, which is home to 9,000 people, major flooding continued after the Namoi River peaked at 8.24 meters on Saturday morning. The water is expected to remain high until Sunday.

At Wee Waa, just 75 miles (75 miles) northwest, the water is still slowly descending, but it could stay above the major flood level until next week.

The cotton town is protected by a five-mile embankment, but Narrabri Shire mayor Ron Campbell told AAP the rainfall had destroyed local roads.

“If we get a lot of rain all summer, we could definitely have a record flood — probably something not seen since the 1970s,” Campbell said.

The wet weather has caused unrest in the Tumbulgum community on the River Tweed after it burst its banks on Friday and flooded paddocks.

Many local residents remained hyper-vigilant after major floods that hit the region earlier this year, Harriet Messenger, co-owner of Husk Distillers, told AAP.

“Everyone in the region is always very sharp, especially so close to another big event,” she said.

A five-year-old boy died after becoming trapped in a car swept away by flooding in central western NSW last week

A five-year-old boy died after becoming trapped in a car swept away by flooding in central western NSW.

Two vehicles, including a Toyota Hilux, got stuck in flooding Friday night on McGrane Way in Tullamore, northwest of Parkes.

Emergency services used a boat to rescue four people from the Hilux who were clinging to trees, including a 37-year-old man, a 28-year-old woman and a young boy and girl.

However, the five-year-old became trapped in the car before entering the water and swept away.

NSW police officers began searching for the Hilux on Saturday and around 3:20 p.m. the boy’s body was found in the still-sunken car by police divers.

His family was taken to Dubbo Base Hospital for observation. The occupants of the second vehicle were not injured.

The Hilux has since been recovered and the police are investigating before preparing a report for the coroner.

A large low pressure area is about to collide with a cold trough – leading to significant precipitation in Australia’s states and territories