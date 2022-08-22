Australia weather: freezing cold temperatures, heavy snowfall and wild winds set for NSW VIC TAS SA

<!–

A strong cold front will pass through Australia this week, bringing freezing weather, gusty winds, isolated storms, heavy showers and even snowfall in some parts.

Aussies in South Australia, Victoria and Tasmania will face cold temperatures on Monday before the cold front moves northeast towards New South Wales and the ACT.

Temperatures will drop to 5C in Melbourne, 7C in Adelaide and 3C in Hobart from Tuesday.

But NSW residents will bear the brunt of the wild weather with showers and storms hitting parts of the state as the week progresses.

Sydney will experience cold 7C temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday, seeing only a maximum of 20C.

Canberra and the ACT will experience the coldest weather of any state and territory as the front passes and plummets to an extremely low -4°C on Wednesday.

Freezing weather, gusty winds, isolated storms, showers and even snowfall will engulf South East Australia as a strong cold front moves through

Residents of Adelaide, Victoria and Tasmania will experience cold temperatures and showers early in the week before the front moves northeast towards NSW (pictured, people walk on Henley Beach in Adelaide)

Due to the perceived temperature, the temperature will also feel four degrees cooler than it actually is.

The Bureau of Meteorology already issued warnings for Victoria, NSW, ACT and Tasmania on Monday for gusty winds, rain and possible isolated thunderstorms.

Northeastern Victoria, southeastern NSW and western Tasmania will be saturated with the heaviest falls as the cold front moves through.

Thunderstorms and damaging winds are forecast Tuesday afternoon to bring to Greater Sydney, Illawarra and the Hunter region before the low-pressure system moves further north into the state.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued weather warnings for Victoria, NSW, ACT and Tasmania for wind gusts, rain and possible isolated thunderstorms (photo, Melbourne residents)

The cold front will bring temperatures to 5C in Melbourne this week, 7C in Adelaide, 3C in Hobart, 7C in Sydney and a very cold -4C in Canberra

Snowfall will drop to 500m for parts of NSW and Victoria.

Up to 300 meters of snow can fall in Tasmania.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts a high probability of heavy snowfall in the Snowy Mountains for the week.

Queensland residents will be relatively unaffected by the cold front, and Brisbane is not expected to get a late shower until Tuesday.

Storms, showers and gusts will reach Greater Sydney and the Hunter region Tuesday (photo, Sydneysiders take shelter in Parramatta, NSW)

Brisbane will have a 9C minimum on Wednesday and a 25C maximum on Tuesday.

Perth is set for sunny weather throughout the week with a minimum of 6C on Tuesday and a maximum of 22C.

It will also be sunny all week for Darwin with temperatures reaching a humid 35C.

Wet weather is likely to continue in parts of Australia for the next few months due to another La Nina weather cycle expected to continue throughout the summer.