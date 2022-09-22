Australia weather: Flash flooding hits NSW and Queensland as wild storms lash down

Close to 250mm of rain drenched parts of Australia’s east coast in just a few hours overnight as a ferocious superstorm wreaked havoc on millions, triggering flash floods and evacuations.

Northern NSW and south-east Queensland have been on the receiving end of the severe weather, with several flood and severe weather warnings in place.

Upper Springbrook on the Gold Coast received 222mm of rain in just three hours to midnight, as did Couchy Creek Nature Reserve in NSW’s Northern Rivers.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the Gold Coast on Friday morning by the Bureau of Meteorology.

Residents in Coolangatta, Miami and Tweed Heads are expected to be affected by heavy rainfall and damaging winds on the forecast.

The BoM has warned that severe thunderstorms could lead to flooding in the Gold Coast, Coolangatta and Springbrook.

Landslides have reportedly been seen along Pine Creek Road in Springbrook, causing several road closures.

Those camping at the Big 4 site in Helensvale on the Gold Coast were forced to flee their tents on Thursday night when they were suddenly flooded.

Footage of the scene on Friday morning shows the entire campsite flooded, with what appear to be children’s bicycles underwater.

Meanwhile, those in the Northern Rivers have also been warned of severe thunderstorms and more heavy rainfall, with towns in the area still recovering from two major floods this year.

“Heavy rainfall, which could lead to flooding, is expected to continue around the remote Northern Rivers district, easing during the morning and clearing in the afternoon,” the BoM said.

Lismore, Tweed Heads, Murwillumbah, Byron Bay, Ballina and Casino are all in the firing line.

A severe weather warning originally issued for the NSW mid north coast has been cancelled.

Pictures showing the rescue of a four-year-old boy and two women, 51 and 44, after their vehicle was submerged in floods near Dungog on Thursday

The miserable conditions resulting from a low pressure system will spoil the plans of many families looking to get away for the school holidays which start this weekend in NSW.

NSW Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke warned on Thursday it was the start of a ‘very long season’ for flooding.

“We are facing challenges on multiple fronts with prolonged flooding across western and north-western NSW, renewed river rises in central western and southern NSW,” she said.

‘Now communities in the Northern Rivers, Mid North Coast and North Coast, who have grown weary of flooding over the past several months, face an uncertain few days of worsening weather conditions.

‘We are at the start of a very long season, we expect, this is the third La Nina in a row and as we have seen all year, our catchments and landscapes are very saturated.

“This increases the risk of flooding and water coming up very, very quickly and catching people unaware.”

The heavy rainfall is expected to ease over the east coast on Friday evening, the BoM said.

It comes after a four-year-old boy and two women were rescued by a police officer using a rope and a winch after their vehicle was submerged in floods in the NSW Hunter region.

Authorities were told three people had been trapped in a vehicle by a flooded embankment on Lyons Road at Bingleburra, west of the rural town of Dungog, at around 10am. 9.30 Thursday.

A senior constable quickly arrived at the scene where he saw a black SUV stranded in the swirling current, which was about five meters across.

“Using a rope as a safety line, (the officer) entered the flood and got to the vehicle,” NSW Police said in a statement.

He and a 51-year-old woman with the SUV worked together to pull a four-year-old boy through the window and to safety.

The officer then waded back into the water to free the 51-year-old, whose foot was caught on a rock.

After attaching a winch to the SUV to stabilize it, he went back into the water to help a 44-year-old woman trapped inside the vehicle.

She and the young boy were physically unharmed and treated by paramedics for shock.

The officer is being considered for a bravery award, the police say.

Flooding is affecting several parts of NSW, as a dangerous weather system that hit inland parts of the state tracks east to the coast.

Flood warnings are in place for the Northern Rivers, Mid North Coast and Hunter regions where the rescue took place.

Police have urged members of the public not to drive through floodwaters and to avoid non-essential travel.