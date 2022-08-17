Australia weather: ‘Conveyer belt’ of extreme weather to bring rain and flooding to three states

A ‘conveyor belt’ of extreme weather will soon descend on southeastern Australia, bringing with it frigid temperatures, torrential rain, thunderstorms and flooding.

Forecasters have warned that three consecutive cold fronts will bring wet, cold and wintry conditions in parts of NSW, Victoria and Tasmania over the next week.

Weatherzone described the triple blow as a “classic late winter pattern” and said the first cold front will strike Thursday, a second colder eruption Saturday and the coldest outbreak will strike next week.

“Adelaide, Melbourne, Hobart and Canberra – and everywhere in between – can expect a sustained period of heady, cool to cold, rainy weather – with the first eruption Thursday to Friday morning,” the weather service wrote.

Jonathan How of the Bureau of Meteorology (pictured) said the strong cold front moving from Western Australia to the south east of the country could cause flooding again in three states

Jonathan How of the Bureau of Meteorology said the strong cold front moving from Western Australia to the south east of the country could lead to re-flooding of already saturated landscapes and rivers in parts of NSW, Victoria and Tasmania.

The forecaster said the cold front was linked to tropical moisture from the north and had brought high rainfall totals up to 70mm north and east of Perth.

Mr How said the front will be followed by ‘very cold air’ and damaging winds.

He said strong gusts of wind will intensify in central Victoria and Tasmania on Thursday morning, bringing blizzard-like conditions to the alpine areas.

Heavy rain will hit northeastern Victoria and southern NSW first with the cold air to bring storms and hail to the south coast of Australia and Melbourne.

The BOM has issued a severe weather warning for damaging winds with gusts potentially reaching 110 km/h in parts of the affected areas (warning for areas in southern NSW)

A ‘conveyor belt’ of extreme weather will soon descend on southeastern Australia with frigid temperatures, heavy rain, thunderstorms, damaging winds and flooding (pictured, a woman in Melbourne)

By Friday, showers will have reached eastern NSW – with the coast and Sydney remaining relatively dry before the second cold front arrives on Saturday.

The assembly line of extreme weather will see another burst of showers in the south with the third cold front hit the east coast on Sunday.

The heaviest downpours will hit parts of northeastern Victoria, southeastern NSW and parts of western Tasmania, with the three states receiving “high rainfall.”

Snow is expected at peaks as low as 1,100 to 1,200 meters in Victoria and NSW and possibly as low as 700 meters in parts of Tasmania on Thursday evening or Friday morning.

The BOM said renewed flooding has been seen in inland NSW, northeastern Victoria, Gippsland and eastern Tasmania as rain hits already saturated landscapes.

The BOM has issued a severe weather warning for damaging winds with gusts potentially reaching 110 km/h in parts of the affected areas.

Forecasters have warned that three consecutive cold fronts will bring wet, cold and wintry conditions across three states (pictured, Sydney Windsor flooding)

A storm watch has also been issued for people living or working along the Lachlan, Belubula, Mandagery Creek, Tumut River, Murrumbidgee River and Upper Murry and Mitta Mitta Rivers rivers.

A first flood watch has been issued in Victoria for parts of the southwest and northeast of the state, as well as for Gippsland with possible minor flooding on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Western Australia got its heaviest day of August rainfall in 100 years, as tropical moisture interacted with the first cold front now moving east.

Geraldton Airport received a record 24-hour total of 61.6mm, while Jurien Bay was hit with 66mm and Morawa Airport received 46mm.

Conditions on the west coast are relatively calm after the cold front sets off, with temperatures in Perth peaking in the teens and dropping to a minimum of 8C.

Sydney will avoid most of the extreme weather and will remain relatively dry for the next few days with maximum temperatures around 20C and clear skies.

The BOM said a cold front moving into the west will cause showers in parts of the south and center Friday.

The BOM said a cold front moving into the west will bring showers to parts of the south and center Friday (shown, a weather map of parts of NSW hit by fog and frost)

Heavy rain will hit northeastern Victoria and southern NSW first with the cold air to bring storms and hail to the south coast of Australia and Melbourne (photo, commuters in Melbourne’s CBD)

Brisbane will remain largely unaffected by the triple blow of cold fronts with temperatures as high as 25C on Friday and lows of 10C.

The ACT will see some showers on Friday with the forecast for more severe dips early next week when maximum temperatures will reach just 14C.

Rain and thunderstorms are forecast for Adelaide for Thursday morning with occasional showers lasting at least through Wednesday.

Hobart will also see showers in the coming days with the heaviest dips forecast for Monday, with lows of just 2C on Sunday.

In Darwin, temperatures will see peaks of low 30s and lows of 20C.