Australia weather: cold fronts bring damaging winds and heavy rain to the country’s southern states

Australians are warned to brace for ‘exceptionally dangerous’ weather as damaging winds and torrential rains sweep across the country.

Powerful double cold fronts ravaged Western Australia on Monday with gale-force winds, thunderstorms, heavy rain and wild waves, and are expected to continue into late Wednesday.

The slow-moving systems, originating in the Indian Ocean, will last all week and could affect all six states.

Stormy winds, thunderstorms and heavy rain hitting South Australia this week are the result of two cold fronts and multiple low-pressure systems (photo, large swell in Coolangatta, Gold Coast)

“A prolonged spell of wet and windy conditions will affect South Australia this week as a series of powerful cold fronts sweep across the country,” said Johnathan How of the Bureau of Meteorology.

“There is a very large mass of cold and unstable air over the Southern Ocean. And it’s this whole complex that will shift north and bring those wet and windy conditions to the rest of South Australia.”

Western Australia registered gusts of over 90 km/h on Tuesday, from Bunbury at 91 km/h to Mandurah at 109 km/h and Cape Leeuwin at 135 km/h.

In Perth, widespread rainfall is forecast to reach 15mm on Tuesday and 20mm on Wednesday.

Heavier rain is forecast in southern WA with Albany around 60mm between Tuesday and Thursday.

Mr How said there is a warning for the southern coastline of Western Australia as damaging surf with waves over seven meters could cause coastal erosion.

The southern part of Western Australia has been warned of damaging wind speeds of more than 90 km/h, expected to move towards Victoria and Tasmania later in the week.

Sky News Weather Meteorologist Rob Sharpe (pictured) said severe weather would hit an area of ​​3000km in South Australia with NSW as a ‘target zone’ for rain

A front will move earlier in the week, followed by another cold front a few days later, bringing more rain and icy temperatures.

High winds with gusts of up to 90 km/h will hit South Australia on Tuesday, spreading to Victoria and Tasmania late in the day and early Wednesday.

Residents of the Victorian towns of Warrnambool, Ballarat and Falls Creek are warned to brace themselves for high winds between 65 km/h and 100 km/h from the end of Tuesday.

Sky News Weather Meteorologist Rob Sharpe said the impact on WA, SA and Victoria will be bad, but NSW looks set to face the worst.

“Thursday looks exceptionally wet in New South Wales, it is the target zone for the wettest weather this week,” said Mr Sharpe.

Fellow Sky News Weather meteorologist Tom Saunders said the swell also alarmed forecasters.

“Because of the longevity of those storms at sea, we’re dealing with huge seasonal waves,” Saunders said.

“Combined wave heights can be in excess of 10 meters and there are warnings of coastal erosion, initially off the west coast, but also to some southern parts of Western Australia by mid-week.

“The absolute maximum waves of the system will probably be more than 15 meters, so extremely dangerous conditions.”

Showers are forecast in Canberra from Wednesday with a potential drop of 50 to 70mm on Thursday when the system finally reaches the country’s capital.

However, Sydney will dodge the severe weather with some showers on Thursday that will clear up to mostly sunny skies and a high of 22C.

Meanwhile, Brisbane covered a thick fog visible from space on Tuesday, causing chaos on the roads and delaying flights into and out of the city.

Residents were urged to drive with their headlights on and leave extra space behind vehicles, as the thick fog left motorists with a view of only 100 meters.

The fog was the result of moisture in the air caused by light showers on Monday followed by clear skies and cool temperatures.