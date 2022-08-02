Australia weather: cold fronts bring damaging winds and heavy rain to the country’s southern states
Wild storms ravage the country as Australians are warned to be alert to ‘EXCEPTIONALLY DANGEROUS’ weather for next week
- Low-pressure systems bring damaging wind and surf to South Australia
- Severe weather, typically seen once a year, is expected to last for 72 hours
- Meteorologists warn that wildlife will hit an area of 3000 km across the country again
Australians are warned to brace for ‘exceptionally dangerous’ weather as damaging winds and torrential rains sweep across the country.
Powerful double cold fronts ravaged Western Australia on Monday with gale-force winds, thunderstorms, heavy rain and wild waves, and are expected to continue into late Wednesday.
The slow-moving systems, originating in the Indian Ocean, will last all week and could affect all six states.
Stormy winds, thunderstorms and heavy rain hitting South Australia this week are the result of two cold fronts and multiple low-pressure systems (photo, large swell in Coolangatta, Gold Coast)
“A prolonged spell of wet and windy conditions will affect South Australia this week as a series of powerful cold fronts sweep across the country,” said Johnathan How of the Bureau of Meteorology.
“There is a very large mass of cold and unstable air over the Southern Ocean. And it’s this whole complex that will shift north and bring those wet and windy conditions to the rest of South Australia.”
Western Australia registered gusts of over 90 km/h on Tuesday, from Bunbury at 91 km/h to Mandurah at 109 km/h and Cape Leeuwin at 135 km/h.
In Perth, widespread rainfall is forecast to reach 15mm on Tuesday and 20mm on Wednesday.
Heavier rain is forecast in southern WA with Albany around 60mm between Tuesday and Thursday.
Mr How said there is a warning for the southern coastline of Western Australia as damaging surf with waves over seven meters could cause coastal erosion.
The southern part of Western Australia has been warned of damaging wind speeds of more than 90 km/h, expected to move towards Victoria and Tasmania later in the week.
Sky News Weather Meteorologist Rob Sharpe (pictured) said severe weather would hit an area of 3000km in South Australia with NSW as a ‘target zone’ for rain
A front will move earlier in the week, followed by another cold front a few days later, bringing more rain and icy temperatures.
High winds with gusts of up to 90 km/h will hit South Australia on Tuesday, spreading to Victoria and Tasmania late in the day and early Wednesday.
Residents of the Victorian towns of Warrnambool, Ballarat and Falls Creek are warned to brace themselves for high winds between 65 km/h and 100 km/h from the end of Tuesday.
Sky News Weather Meteorologist Rob Sharpe said the impact on WA, SA and Victoria will be bad, but NSW looks set to face the worst.
“Thursday looks exceptionally wet in New South Wales, it is the target zone for the wettest weather this week,” said Mr Sharpe.
Fellow Sky News Weather meteorologist Tom Saunders said the swell also alarmed forecasters.
“Because of the longevity of those storms at sea, we’re dealing with huge seasonal waves,” Saunders said.
“Combined wave heights can be in excess of 10 meters and there are warnings of coastal erosion, initially off the west coast, but also to some southern parts of Western Australia by mid-week.
“The absolute maximum waves of the system will probably be more than 15 meters, so extremely dangerous conditions.”
Showers are forecast in Canberra from Wednesday with a potential drop of 50 to 70mm on Thursday when the system finally reaches the country’s capital.
However, Sydney will dodge the severe weather with some showers on Thursday that will clear up to mostly sunny skies and a high of 22C.
Meanwhile, Brisbane covered a thick fog visible from space on Tuesday, causing chaos on the roads and delaying flights into and out of the city.
Residents were urged to drive with their headlights on and leave extra space behind vehicles, as the thick fog left motorists with a view of only 100 meters.
The fog was the result of moisture in the air caused by light showers on Monday followed by clear skies and cool temperatures.
Five day weather forecast
Sydney:
Tuesday: Max 18C. Wind 10 – 20 km/h near the coast.
Wednesday: Min 10C, Max 23C. Wind 20 to 30 km/h in the morning.
Thursday: Min 16C, Max 22C. Wind 25 to 40 mph in the afternoon and evening. Possible rainfall 2 to 4 mm.
Friday: Min 15C, Max 22C. Wind 15 to 25 km/h in the morning.
Saturday: Min 10C, Max 20C. During the day wind 15 to 20 km/h.
Brisbane:
Tuesday: Max 23C. Mainly sunny
Wednesday: Min 12C, Max 23C. Mainly sunny
Thursday: Min 12C, Max 24C. During the day wind 15 to 25 km/h
Friday: Min 14C, Max 27C. The chance of morning fog
Saturday: Min 15C, Max 23C. Medium chance of showers 0 to 5 mm of rain.
Adelaide:
Tuesday: Maximum 17C. Harmful winds possible from 15 to 50 km/h. Thunderstorms 5 to 10 mm of rain.
Wednesday: Min 10C, Max 19C. Wind 35 to 50 km/h. Possible showers 0 to 2 mm of rain.
Thursday: Min 10C, Max 17C. Wind 35 to 50 km/h. Rain showers 4 to 8 mm.
Friday: Min 9C, Max 14C. Wind 25 to 45 km/h. Rain showers 6 to 15 mm.
Saturday: Min 8C, Max 13C. Wind 25 to 35 km/h. Rain showers 2 to 6 mm.
Canberra:
Tuesday: Max 14C. Wind 15 to 20 km/h.
Wednesday: Min 2C, Max 18C. Wind 25 to 35 km/h. Chance of thunderstorms 4 to 10 mm or rain.
Thursday: Min 10C, Max 17C. Wind 25 to 40 km/h. Chance of thunderstorms 50 to 70 mm of rain.
Friday: Min 6C, Max 16C. Wind 20 to 30 km/h. Rain showers 2 to 5 mm of rain.
Saturday: Min 3C, Max 13C. Wind 15 to 20 km/h. Shower or two 0 to 1 mm of rain.
Melbourne:
Tuesday: Max 16C. Winds 30 to 45 km/h in the morning, then increasing to 35 to 55 km/h in the late afternoon.
Wednesday: Min 11C, Max 19C. Wind 35 to 55 km/h. Chance of thunderstorms 3 to 6 mm of rain.
Thursday: Min 12C, Max 19C. Wind 15 to 25 km/h. Rain showers most likely in the morning and afternoon 0 to 2 mm of rain.
Friday: Min 10C, Max 17C. Wind 25 to 35 km/h. High chance of showers 1 to 4 mm of rain.
Saturday: Min 8, Max 15C. Wind 15 to 25 km/h. High chance of showers 2 to 5 mm of rain.
Perth:
Tuesday: Max 16C. Harmful winds possible from 50 to 70 km/h. Thunderstorms 10 to 15 mm of rain.
Wednesday: Min 10C, Max 17C. Wind 35 to 65 km/h. Chance of thunderstorms 15 to 20 mm of rain.
Thursday: Min 10C, Max 17C. Wind 25 to 50 km/h. Rain showers 3 to 6 mm.
Friday: Min 7C, Max 17C. Light breeze. slight chance of showers 0 – 0.4 mm of rain.
Saturday: Min 8C, Max 18C. Wind 15 to 20 km/h. Rain showers 1 to 4 mm of rain.
Hobart:
Tuesday: Max 14C. Wind 25 to 35 km/h.
Wednesday: Min 7C, Max 16C. Wind 15 to 35 km/h. Possible showers 0 to 1 mm of rain.
Thursday: Min 8C, Max 16C. Wind 15 to 40 km/h. Shower or two 0 to 2mm of rain.
Friday: Min 7C, Max 15C. Wind 15 to 20 km/h. Rain showers 1 to 4 mm of rain.
Saturday: Min 7C, Max 12C. Wind 15 to 20 km/h. Rain showers 2 to 8 mm of rain.
Darwin:
Tuesday: Max 31C. Wind 15 to 20 km/h.
Wednesday: Min 20C, Max 31C. Wind 15 to 25 km/h. Chance of morning fog.
Thursday: Min 21C, Max 31C. Wind 15 to 20 km/h. Half-cloudy.
Friday: Min 21C, Max 31C. Wind 15 to 20 km/h. Mainly sunny.
Saturday: Min 21C, Max 32C. Wind 15 to 25 km/h. Sunny.
Source: Bureau of Meteorology