Australia weather: Bureau of Meteorology warns of floods, cyclones for Queensland, NSW until April

The worst of the extreme weather is far from over with widespread flooding, more cyclones than usual, prolonged heat waves and a higher risk of thunderstorm asthma events on the way.

As four states brace for torrential rain in the next 24 hours, it will The Bureau of Meteorology issued a gloomy long-range forecast for the next six months with Australia’s east coast in the firing line.

Forecasters warned of more flooding in eastern and northern Australia and the high likelihood of an above-average number of tropical cyclones.

The average number of tropical cyclones formed during the cyclone season between November and April each year is 11.

There is a 73 per cent chance the nation will exceed that figure this season, with Queensland and northern New South Wales under the biggest threat.

The first tropical cyclone is expected to hit within weeks to reflect the impact of current climate impacts such as La Niña.

Parts of NSW will undergo another soaking in the coming days. Pictured, Sydney racegoers brave the wet at Randwick on Saturday

“Communities are being urged to prepare now as there is an increased chance that the first tropical cyclone in the Australian region is likely to be earlier in the season,” explained senior meteorologist Jonathan How.

There is also an increased risk of widespread and prolonged river flooding in northern and eastern Australia.

“Rivers are high, dams are full and catchments are wet across most of eastern Australia, meaning any rainfall has the potential to lead to widespread flooding,” the agency said in its Forecast.

Coastal flooding is also ‘likely’.

The highest tides of the year are expected to be unusually high around January 23 on the NSW and southern Queensland coasts and four weeks later in the far north, including the Torres Strait.

‘Flooding is likely to occur in low-lying areas around these unusual high tides. More severe coastal flooding could occur if coastal or offshore storms are also around at those times, the agency said.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a gloomy forecast for the next six months. Sydney and south-east Queensland (in dark blue) have already seen their highest rainfall on record

More widespread and prolonged river flooding across northern and eastern Australia is predicted in the coming months. Pictured is Forbes in central western NSW on Tuesday

Forecasters have also warned of a higher risk of prolonged heatwaves in southern areas, along with an ‘elevated risk’ of grass fires.

There is also a risk of severe thunderstorms with a possible increase in the risk of thunderstorm asthma events in South Australia if conditions are dry in late spring and early summer.

Meanwhile, parts of already soaked NSW are bracing for another 65mm by the end of the week.

The Bureau of Meteorology said a trough approaching from western NSW is expected to bring rain and thunderstorms to the central and southern interior of the country on Thursday and Friday as it crosses the state.

The wet weather is expected to start on Wednesday and ‘strengthen’ on Thursday with up to 100mm of rain expected to fall (pictured, Bureau of Meteorology rainfall forecast)

The rainfall could cause renewed flooding along rivers in parts of the central west and south-west catchments from Friday, many of which are experiencing ongoing flooding from earlier rainfall in recent months.

Precipitation will fall from late Wednesday and continue on Thursday, with six hours of rain totaling between 30-50mm and possibly reaching up to 65mm.

South of the border, heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds are expected to cause flooding in Victoria.

The wet weather is expected to start on Wednesday and ‘strengthen’ on Thursday with up to 100mm of rain expected to fall.

Across Bass Strait, some parts of Tasmania will receive up to 200 mm on Thursday.

A severe weather warning has been issued for intense rainfall and damaging winds or Tasmania’s north-east and south-east coasts.

September rainfall was the fifth highest ever recorded for Australia as a whole and above average for most of the country.

Nine flood warnings have been issued across the state, including for the Goulburn, Avoca and Loddon rivers (pictured)

Flood-prone communities are urged to prepare for potential isolation of up to 72 hours (pictured, people observe floodwaters in Traralgon, Victoria)