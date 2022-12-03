Australia vs Argentina predictions: World Cup 2022

Al Jazeera’s AI robot Kashef has broken down the numbers and made some predictions for today’s game.

Two-time champions Argentina take on underdog Australia in the second leg of the World Cup knockout stage.

Our artificial intelligence (AI) robot Kashef has analyzed over 200 stats, including wins, goals scored and FIFA rankings, from matches played over the past century to see who has the best chance of winning.

Here is Kashef’s prediction:

Who: Argentina vs Australia

Where: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

When: December 3, 10:00 PM (19:00 GMT)

Prediction: With 76 percent, Kashef strongly favors Argentina to take victory today and advance to the quarter-finals, where they are expected to face three-time runner-up Netherlands.

For the Socceroos, a victory is not completely out of the question. Australia beat Argentina in 1988. There have been bigger setbacks in this World Cup.

Who will win the World Cup?

With 48 completed matches, Kashef has an accuracy level of 65 percent. After each match, Kashef runs the model again to predict the outcome of the next match up to and including the final.

Predicting match results is not an easy task. External factors such as team morale or player fitness make a big difference to how the game plays out.

