Australia v South Africa, second test, day two LIVE updates: Australia looking to cement a position of strength against South Africa

Cameron Green spoke to Channel Seven ahead of the start of the play…

Q: Congratulations, five for Boxing Day. Let’s go back a few days, a magical moment in the IPL, you went for some money in the auction there, on Christmas day, how has your week been?

A: Yes, it’s been a great week. I think obviously the start of the summer was a bit slow and yeah you always think the odds are against you in cricket, it feels that way, and then yeah you have a pretty nice few days. It has been good

Q: When Mitchell Starc goes down, as a bowler, you don’t become a complete bowler, you become a front line bowler. How did you feel about yesterday?

A: I think that’s what the coaching staff planned. That’s why maybe they take care of me during the beginning of the summer in case something like this happens. Fortunately, I did get rewarded, but it was through the bowling of the other three that created it.

Q: When you’re going hard with those hitters, what are you trying to do for yourself and what’s the pace for you right now?

A: Sometimes I get stuck taking wickets instead of my role, obviously, normally it’s the quick fifth, but yesterday I also liked the fourth bowler, basically trying to hold a winger. I get caught trying to attack the stumps a bit but yesterday I was hanging in fourth, fifth (stump). We thought the ball softened and the wicket became nice. We thought maybe the edges were in play and widening.

Q: Your bowling action. The progression from when you were a youngster to now. is where you

you want me to be?

A: You obviously have upgrades. I think that’s something about cricket, there’s always something you can work on. Yeah, right now he’s trying to get my foot out of the way, I think. At the beginning of the summer, I was getting a bit self-confident and felt like my arms and legs were everywhere. But yesterday it felt good to get my foot out of the way so my whole body could get through and keep going.

Q: Speaking of feeling good, that was the best for your five for Boxing Day. I saw that your name is on the board of honor, it must be magical to have that moment, no one can take it away from you.

A: Yeah, I think so, it might take a while to sink in, but it’s pretty special.