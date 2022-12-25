Australia v South Africa, Second Test, Day One LIVE updates: Boland gets Boxing Day appearance, Warner plays Test 100 under pressure

When a cricketer reaches 100 test matches, the custom is to take in the view from the top, to look at the totality of a career.

But David Warner has created his own habits. The ambivalence surrounding his 100th Test appearance is very Warner, and the celebrations wouldn’t be true if they didn’t embrace that whole spectrum of feelings.

To view the whole, an appraisal is simple. He is one of the best openers to have played Test cricket for Australia or anyone else.

In the toughest job to succeed, he sits alongside names in men’s cricket such as Trumper, Woodfull, Ponsford, Morris, Simpson, Lawry, Taylor and Hayden. None won as many games by changing the pace.

click here to read more.