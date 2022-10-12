Australia v England 3rd T20I betting preview, free bets: Bet £10 get £30!

England will face Australia in Canberra on Friday morning (9.10am UK time) in the third and final T20I of the series, with England already winning the series and taking a 2-0 lead in the game.

Manuka Oval in Canberra will host the final T20I of the series on Friday.

England take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the final T20I of the pre-World Cup series against Australia, winning both previous games by eight runs after being brought into play at the toss by Aaron Finch.

Friday’s game will be the final of the series and the penultimate game before England kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against Afghanistan next Saturday, with a warm-up match against Pakistan in Brisbane in between.

Despite already losing the series, Australia are the fringe favorites going into the game, with Betfair offering 5/6 odds for the Aussies to win, slightly shorter than England’s 10/11.

Lead-off hitter David Warner is backed as the world champion’s top scorer in the final game, priced at 23/10 for the highest score from the Down Under side.

Allrounder Mitchell Marsh and Captain Finch are the next shortest chances, both at 7/2.

Bowling trio Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa and Mitchell Starc are all joint favorites on 7/2 to be the hosts leading the wicket taker on Friday.

England captain Jos Buttler is 9/4 to score the most points for the tourists, with co-opener Alex Hales next best at 3/1, followed by Wednesday’s top scorer Dawid Malan at 7/2.

Standout death bowler this series and Wednesday’s top bowler Sam Curran is backed to repeat the feat on Friday, priced at 16/5 to be England’s leading wicket taker.

Mark Wood is next best at 7/2 after being rested for the second match, with Reece Topley, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid and Chris Jordan all at 4/1.

