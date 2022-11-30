Home Australia v Denmark teams, scores, times, odds, how to watch
Categories: SportsSports

Australia v Denmark teams, scores, times, odds, how to watch

Doha: Graham Arnold suspects Denmark could be selling Australia short, declaring his team are not just “fighting kangaroos” but also have the technical quality to hurt the Europeans in their winner-takes-all World Cup showdown.

It is a marked change from Arnold’s rhetoric over the last six months since sealing qualification, having emphasised the Socceroos’ physicality, team spirit and “Aussie DNA” over their actual footballing capabilities.

Graham Arnold suspects Denmark could be selling the Socceroos short.Credit:Getty

But on the eve of Thursday morning’s (2am AEDT) clash at the Al Janoub Stadium, which Australia must win or draw to reach the round of 16, Arnold went away from describing his players as “11 boxing kangaroos” and echoed the comments of winger Awer Mabil in suggesting their opponents might be taking them for granted.

Related Post
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo’s team-mates ‘feel DISRESPECTED and don’t understand’ why he gave the interview

    Cristiano Ronaldo's Man United team-mates 'don't feel respected and don't understand' why he gave his…

  2. Tszyu ready for his biggest challenge yet

    Australian boxer Tim Tszyu flies to the United States ready to take on Jermell Charlo…

  3. Russia-Ukraine battle: Record of key occasions, day 278

    As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 278th day, we take a look at the main…

“I think maybe it could be one thing they underestimate us on, and that is our quality,” he said.

“We want to walk away from here [and] it’s not just about being fighting kangaroos or Australians just fight all the time, but it’s also the quality that we can bring as a team as well.”

Click here to read the story.

Merry

Share
Published by
Merry
Tags: AustraliaDenmarkoddsscoresteamsTimeswatch
2 days ago

Recent Posts

After a viral infection in Britain’s schools, a third primary school student succumbs to Strep A.

A third elementary school student has died after contracting Strep A as calls for a…

9 mins ago

Back to work! After his stint as a I’m A Celeb, Matt Hancock is back at Commons

Back to the day job! Matt Hancock returns to Commons to push for dyslexia screening…

12 mins ago

Interview: Madeleine Parry Talks Documentary ‘The Angels: Kickin’ Down The Door’

Australia in the 1970s is reminiscent of many things including the legendary Aussie rock band…

18 mins ago

Los Angeles Lakers trade ideas based on the latest rumor

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty ImagesTrade winds are blowing in Laker Land again because, well, this…

20 mins ago

Russia-Ukraine war – List of key events, Day 282

As the war between Russia and Ukraine enters its 282nd day, we take a look…

21 mins ago

World Cup 2022 LIVE! Cristiano Ronaldo may be absent for Portugal; England recent team news

LIVEWORLD CUP LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo may NOT play for Portugal as they bid to beat…

24 mins ago