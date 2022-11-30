Australia upset Denmark 1-0 to earn World Cup last 16 spot | Qatar World Cup 2022 News

Narrow victory puts Socceroos through to the last 16 for first time since 2006, while Denmark crashes out.

A breakaway goal by Mathew Leckie gave Australia a 1-0 victory over Denmark in their Group D World Cup match, sending the delirious Socceroos through to the last 16 and the disappointing Danes crashing out.

Denmark needed to win the match at the Al Janoub Stadium on Wednesday to progress, but their early pressure was frustrated by a resolute Australian defence. Australia grew into the game as the first half went on and mounted several counterattacks, but the game remained goalless at half time.

A moment of magic from Leckie broke the deadlock on the hour mark. As Denmark pushed men forward, Australia broke and a through ball found Leckie in acres of space on the left. He twisted the Danish full-back Joakim Maehle one way, then the other, before passing the ball past Kasper Schmeichel and into the far corner.

Denmark poured forward in search of goals. But although they had a likely penalty overruled for offside, they rarely looked like scoring.

With Tunisia taking the lead against France in the other Group D match, it looked like Australia would need to see out the win to progress. They nervously weathered waves of Danish attacks to claim the 1-0 victory.

Australia, through to the last 16 of a World Cup for the first time since 2006, celebrated wildly.

More to follow.