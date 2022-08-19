Australia to ban battery farmed eggs by 2036 after seven year battle for poultry welfare reform

<!–

Australia will phase out the bare battery cages used to contain laying hens from 2036 after a protracted battle between the egg industry and animal welfare organizations.

The Independent Poultry Welfare Panel, commissioned by the 2019 Commonwealth, State and Territory agriculture ministers, announced the reform on Thursday after seven years of negotiations between governments and the poultry industry.

National poultry standards and guidelines require egg producers to install nesting areas in all new coops and give laying hens access to perches, platforms and a free-range area from this year onwards.

A reform released by the Independent Poultry Welfare Panel requires egg producers to phase out conventional laying hen cages by 2036 and install nesting areas in all new hen cages starting this year (stock image, battery cage of laying hens)

Meanwhile, conventional laying hen cages will be phased out over the next 10 to 15 years, depending on the age of the egg producers’ infrastructure.

Richard Mussell, CEO of RSPCA Australia, praised the new guidelines as a ‘significant victory for animal welfare’.

“This is a victory for animal advocates and for the community, who have been calling for an end to these barren, wire cages for more than 40 years,” said Mr Mussell.

“But the most important thing is that it will ultimately be a victory for the millions of laying hens that are in battery cages.”

Mr Mussell said the ban will bring Australia “in line” with more than 75 percent of Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development countries that have switched to phasing out battery cages.

Mr Mussell welcomed the 2036 deadline, despite it seeming “far off”, and advocated that states and territories should move to cage-free systems as soon as possible.

“While 2036 may seem a long way off — and it is — it’s critical to set an end date so manufacturers can move to cage-free systems as soon as possible,” Mussell said.

“But there’s no reason we should wait until 2036 — states and territories can phase out ahead of schedule.”

National Poultry Standards and Guidelines also require ducks to have access to water for bathing and recommend ‘environmental enrichment’ for broiler chickens (Stock image)

Rochelle Flood of World Animal Protection said the reform was a “positive” first step, but the 2036 deadline was “just not good enough.”

“While it is encouraging that the government has finally made an announcement after seven years of evaluation, they can and should do better,” said Ms Flood.

‘A phase out of battery cages by 2036 is simply not good enough for the millions of chickens in Australia, who will continue to suffer in cruel battery cages.

‘During the seven years of the review, 35 million chickens had to suffer in conventional battery cages. Up to 2036, up to 55 million extra chickens could be forced to live in cages.’

Richard Mussell, CEO of RSPCA Australia (pictured, on a laying hen farm in South Australia) praised the new guidelines as a ‘significant victory for animal welfare’ but urged farmers to move to a cage-free system as soon as possible

Under the new guidelines, cage systems installed in 2011 must be updated by July 1, 2032, while cages installed after 2014 must meet the new requirements by 2036.

Advice was also given for ducks and broilers under the new guidelines.

Farmers should provide ducks with access to water for bathing and indicate ‘environmental enrichments’ for broilers, including ventilation, minimum light intensity, dark periods and temperature parameters.

Data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed that approximately 5.36 million laying hens were caged in 2020 to 2021.