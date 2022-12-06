Australia sweating on Cummins’ Fitness ahead of Adelaide Test

If history repeats itself and Pat Cummins misses the Adelaide Test, Australia will be confident their fast bowling depth can make up for the captain’s absence.

Cummins was forced out of the corresponding match a year ago after being identified as having close contact with Covid-19 on the eve of the Test against England. Australia won that game by 275 runs late on the final day, despite losing Josh Hazlewood to their first-choice attack. This time it’s a more conventional issue that may limit Cummins’ involvement after he suffered a quad injury in Perth, although he will have every chance to prove his fitness.

However, with five tests in just over five weeks and the India tour to follow in February, any doubt about Cummins would be a significant risk as an aggravation of the injury would open the prospect of a longer layoff.

However, the signs were at least hopeful for Cummins on Tuesday, as he looked quite comfortable during a 40-minute run on the outfield, but he failed to bowl, something he will have to do before the team is confirmed on Thursday afternoon when he is to to make the XI.

If Cummins misses out, meaning Steven Smith is Test captain, that would open the door for Scott Boland to add to his three Ashes appearances from last season, where he finished with the astonishing average of 9.55 . With Australia having since played two series in Asia and Hazlewood returning to Perth last week, Boland has yet to extend his three caps but it is believed he would be well suited for the pink ball in Adelaide.

His spectacular Test debut, where he claimed 6 for 7, came on an MCG wicket that Nathan Lyon says closely resembled what is traditionally produced for the Adelaide pink-ball test, although there are examples of batters cashing in, most notably David Warner’s triple century against Pakistan in 2019-20.

“That wicket last year was quite similar to an Adelaide wicket. It’s probably the closest thing to a drop-in MCG wicket,” said Lyon. “So I expect about the same things if Scott gets the chance with the pink ball. I don’t think many things will change. His confidence is up and it should be.”

“His skills have always been top of the line in my eyes. He punches me in the toad for fun when I play against him in state cricket. But what I see in Scott now is that his confidence has gone up a bit.”

Boland bowled impressively during practice on Tuesday-evening and gave some batters a hard time, as those used in Perth were carefully supervised. Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green both had short spells with the ball, while Hazlewood was limited to gym work.

Lance Morris, the fast Western Australia who can push the speed gun up to 150mph, and Michael Neser are not bowling as they had significant workloads in the last round of Sheffield Shield matches.

There is a lot of excitement around the call-up of Morris, who is rated the fastest bowler in the domestic game, but it would probably take a second bowler after Cummins to miss him to earn a debut.