Australia sweating on Cummins’ Fitness ahead of Adelaide Test

However, the signs were at least hopeful for Cummins on Tuesday, as he looked quite comfortable during a 40-minute run on the outfield, but he failed to bowl, something he will have to do before the team is confirmed on Thursday afternoon when he is to to make the XI.
“That wicket last year was quite similar to an Adelaide wicket. It’s probably the closest thing to a drop-in MCG wicket,” said Lyon. “So I expect about the same things if Scott gets the chance with the pink ball. I don’t think many things will change. His confidence is up and it should be.”
“His skills have always been top of the line in my eyes. He punches me in the toad for fun when I play against him in state cricket. But what I see in Scott now is that his confidence has gone up a bit.”
Boland bowled impressively during practice on Tuesday-evening and gave some batters a hard time, as those used in Perth were carefully supervised. Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green both had short spells with the ball, while Hazlewood was limited to gym work.
There is a lot of excitement around the call-up of Morris, who is rated the fastest bowler in the domestic game, but it would probably take a second bowler after Cummins to miss him to earn a debut.
However, it is a further sign of the pace bowling supplies Australia has available with Mark Steketee, who has 25 wickets this season, and Sean Abbott both being overlooked. Jhye Richardson, who took a five-wicket in last year’s Ashes Test in Adelaide, does not currently believe he has suffered a number of injury problems this season that have limited him to two Sheffield Shield outings for Western Australia.