Australia stand between Argentina and a World Cup quarterfinal

Can Argentina and Messi make progress in the quest for a World Cup trophy?

Who: Argentina vs Australia

Where: Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium

When: December 3, 10:00 PM (7:00 PM GMT)

Argentina are hot favorites to beat Australia in pursuit of Lionel Messi’s dream of winning his first World Cup.

But they, more than anyone else, have learned not to underestimate an underdog, especially the hard-fought Socceroos on Saturday.

Argentina suffered one of the biggest setbacks in World Cup history with their opening defeat to Saudi Arabia, but recovered their balance to progress past Mexico and Poland into the last 16.

Australia, 35 places lower than Argentina, has already surpassed expectations by winning twice to earn a seat at Qatar’s Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium for one of the biggest matches in their history.

Both teams had only two full days of rest, a factor Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni called “madness”.

“We hardly have time to let it all sink in, enjoy it… it’s recover, recover, recover,” Australian assistant coach Rene Meulensteen agrees. “But one thing I can tell you, we will be ready.”

Overjoyed and exhausted after reaching the knockout stages of the World Cup for the second time, Australia will have to play the match of their lives to beat an Argentina side dripping with talent from front to back.

They will rely on the same fitness, brawn and never-say-die attitude that beat Tunisia and Denmark, epitomized by hulking defender Harry Souttar, who played out of his skin despite only just returning from a lengthy layoff.

“They are tough. Anyone who thinks the game against Australia will be easy is wrong,” said Argentina’s Scaloni.

His side will once again be fueled by a huge following as Argentines prove themselves to be easily the loudest and possibly the largest fan base in Qatar.

Argentina striker Angel Di Maria was taken off as a precaution in their last game against Poland but should be fit to play alongside Messi again, although Scaloni has plenty of options to throw against the Australians.

Reaching the quarter-finals would be a dream for Australia, but for Argentina it’s a bare minimum national expectation as they look for a third World Cup trophy.

Messi, on his fifth and final quest to win the World Cup and emulate his great predecessor Diego Maradona in the number 10 shirt, is enjoying harmony with fans like never before and will relish the chance to surprise them further against Australia