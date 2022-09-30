Australia SCRAPS mandatory Covid isolation rules in National Cabinet meeting

Australia’s national cabinet has reportedly agreed to scrap mandatory Covid isolation rules.

The Nine Network reported that the mandate will remain in place for aged care and hospital workers – but otherwise will not apply to those affected by Covid. Further details are expected soon.

It follows a push by NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet to scrap the long-standing rules.

Australia’s national cabinet has reportedly agreed to scrap mandatory Covid isolation rules

The Nine Network reported that the mandate will remain in place for aged care and hospital workers – but will not otherwise apply to those affected by Covid (pictured, National Cabinet meeting on Friday)

Currently, Australians in all states and territories must self-isolate for five days if they test positive for Covid-19.

“We need to get to a point where if you’re sick you stay at home and if you’re well you go out and enjoy life and that’s where we need to get to as a country,” Perrottet said.

‘We also need to get to this position where people look out for each other, that we look out for each other and make sure that if you’re sick, you stay at home without a public health order in place.’

The President of the Australian Medical Association, Dr. Steve Robson, warned against the move on ABC News Breakfast.

Dr. Robson said: “I think people who are pushing to bring down periods of isolation are not scientifically sound and are putting the public at risk and they need to understand that.”

‘We are again seeing a big upswing in the number of COVID cases. It’s heading into the holiday season where people travel around the world.

The Nine Network reported that the mandate will remain in place for aged care and hospital workers – but will not otherwise apply to those affected by Covid

“It is a period of significant risk and we urge caution because we need to protect the health system.”

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said COVID should be normalized as a virus and treated like any other respiratory illness.

Meanwhile, ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr said while case numbers were ticking down, caution was still needed.

“Right now is a period of low case numbers, low hospitalizations, low levels of community transmission, it’s unlikely to be a better time than now going into the summer,” he told reporters.

“But you also have to be aware of what might come next.”