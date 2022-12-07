Australia runaway favourites, but West Indies are capable of putting up a big fight

Big picture
However, it would be one of the bigger setbacks if the West Indies – who themselves have some injury concerns – were able to level the series. In a way, though, it’s about the strides they can make in a series like this. “Stay in the fray as long as you can,” said assistant coach Roddy Estwick. Australia should win, and probably will, but the West Indies can make it as hard as possible for them.
Recent form
(Last five matches, most recent first)
Australia WLWWD
West Indies LWWWD
In the spotlight
Even if Alzarry Joseph if he hadn’t switched against Labuschagne it wouldn’t have been enough to change the game, but his spell on the fourth day raised the question of what could have been or what could have been. It was said that he was under the weather during a disappointing first innings and it would be unfair to judge him on that, so instead remember the pace and fire of his later spell. His career best remains 3 for 33, but the team believes a breakthrough is near.
Team news
Australia 1 David Warner, 2 Usman Khawaja, 3 Marnus Labuschagne, 4 Steven Smith (capt), 5 Travis Head, 6 Cameron Green, 7 Alex Carey (wk), 8 Mitchell Starc, 9 Nathan Lyon, 10 Josh Hazlewood, 11 Scott Boland
The West Indies will wait until the morning of the game to give their injured players as much time as possible. Kemar Roach (hamstring) and Jayden Seales (knee) are both concerns, meaning Marquino Mindley could debut 48 hours after arriving from Jamaica. Kyle Mayers will not be able to bowl.
West Indies (possibly) 1 Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), 2 Tagenarine Chanderpaul, 3 Shamarh Brooks, 4 Kyle Mayers, 5 Jermaine Blackwood, 6 Jason Holder, 7 Joshua Da Silva (wk), 8 Roston Chase, 9 Alzarri Joseph, 10 Kemar Roach/ Anderson Phillip, 11 Jayden Seales/Marquino Mindley
Location and conditions
It is expected to be a typical Adelaide day-night field. Curator Damien Hough said he left the standard 8mm grass on the surface. The cool, damp spring made preparations tricky, so it remains to be seen how much momentum is on the field – the drop-in was only introduced last week after a Guns N’ Roses concert. The forecast is reasonable and the temperature will rise on Saturday. “This surface offers something for everyone,” said Smith. “There’s a bit of a seam, if you hit well you can score points and it gives some spin. It doesn’t look any different this year than the last few years.”
Quotes
“A little more time to prepare for this game than last year. That was a bit chaotic. We’re in a good place, played some good cricket last week, hopefully we can continue here and continue our pink ball form.”
Stephen Smith to resume temporary leadership
“It’s very inspiring. We’ve been good friends for a long time… he really came and showed that he had that hunger and determination to score that century. As a batting unit, we can learn a lot from that.”
Jermaine Blackwood on Kraigg Brathwaite
Andrew McGlashan is deputy editor at ESPNcricinfo