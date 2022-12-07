Australia runaway favourites, but West Indies are capable of putting up a big fight

Big picture

The Frank Worrell trophy remains in Australia’s hands as it has done since 1995, and there was little doubt it would be, although they had to work for their victory in Perth. It’s that fact, the struggle that showed the West Indies, that offers hope that the now-traditional day-night test in Adelaide won’t be a walkover for Australia.

However, it will only be a match if the West Indies find a way to break through Australia’s batting. Six wickets totaled their efforts at Optus Stadium and a few of those came in moments of little importance. The only glimpse was Alzarri Joseph’s spell on Marnus Labuschagne, but such outbursts must translate into wickets.

Still, Captain Kraigg Brathwaite’s performance should be inspiring – his century in the second innings was worthy of debate over his best in Test cricket – and Tagenarine Chanderpaul’s debut was very encouraging. If others can follow their example, there is the basis to be competitive, although the day-night element of this game brings new challenges.

A by-product of the fight West Indies showed in the opening test is that eyes are already turning to the workload of Australia’s quicks. Pat Cummins has been ruled out with the quad strain he suffered meaning he will miss the Adelaide Test for the second year in a row with Steven Smith taking on the captaincy. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood also scored the overs. For that duo, it’s not so much this outing that’s the concern, but the fact that Australia’s entire testing summer has been crammed into just over five weeks.

However, it would be one of the bigger setbacks if the West Indies – who themselves have some injury concerns – were able to level the series. In a way, though, it’s about the strides they can make in a series like this. “Stay in the fray as long as you can,” said assistant coach Roddy Estwick. Australia should win, and probably will, but the West Indies can make it as hard as possible for them.

Recent form (Last five matches, most recent first)

Australia WLWWD

West Indies LWWWD

In the spotlight

David Warner will feel like he missed something in Perth. After dragging along early on opening day and then watching Labuschagne and Smith pile up 200s, he got a base in the second innings before taking Roston Chase to short leg. Barring injuries, his 100th Test will arrive against South Africa in the MCG and his future in the format remains largely in his hands, but an average of 22.78 in 2022 is meager. In a field where he averages 76.86, albeit not all against the pink ball, he hopes for a substantial return.

Alzarri Joseph upped the field in the first test with a hostile spell on the fourth day•Getty Images

Even if Alzarry Joseph if he hadn’t switched against Labuschagne it wouldn’t have been enough to change the game, but his spell on the fourth day raised the question of what could have been or what could have been. It was said that he was under the weather during a disappointing first innings and it would be unfair to judge him on that, so instead remember the pace and fire of his later spell. His career best remains 3 for 33, but the team believes a breakthrough is near.

Team news

Scott Boland returns in place of the injured Cummins as the sole substitution in the Australia XI.

Australia 1 David Warner, 2 Usman Khawaja, 3 Marnus Labuschagne, 4 Steven Smith (capt), 5 Travis Head, 6 Cameron Green, 7 Alex Carey (wk), 8 Mitchell Starc, 9 Nathan Lyon, 10 Josh Hazlewood, 11 Scott Boland

The West Indies will wait until the morning of the game to give their injured players as much time as possible. Kemar Roach (hamstring) and Jayden Seales (knee) are both concerns, meaning Marquino Mindley could debut 48 hours after arriving from Jamaica. Kyle Mayers will not be able to bowl.

West Indies (possibly) 1 Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), 2 Tagenarine Chanderpaul, 3 Shamarh Brooks, 4 Kyle Mayers, 5 Jermaine Blackwood, 6 Jason Holder, 7 Joshua Da Silva (wk), 8 Roston Chase, 9 Alzarri Joseph, 10 Kemar Roach/ Anderson Phillip, 11 Jayden Seales/Marquino Mindley

Location and conditions

It is expected to be a typical Adelaide day-night field. Curator Damien Hough said he left the standard 8mm grass on the surface. The cool, damp spring made preparations tricky, so it remains to be seen how much momentum is on the field – the drop-in was only introduced last week after a Guns N’ Roses concert. The forecast is reasonable and the temperature will rise on Saturday. “This surface offers something for everyone,” said Smith. “There’s a bit of a seam, if you hit well you can score points and it gives some spin. It doesn’t look any different this year than the last few years.”

Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul were impressive in the first test•Getty Images

Australia has a record of ten out of ten in day-night testing

Quotes

“A little more time to prepare for this game than last year. That was a bit chaotic. We’re in a good place, played some good cricket last week, hopefully we can continue here and continue our pink ball form.”

Stephen Smith to resume temporary leadership

“It’s very inspiring. We’ve been good friends for a long time… he really came and showed that he had that hunger and determination to score that century. As a batting unit, we can learn a lot from that.”

Jermaine Blackwood on Kraigg Brathwaite