Australia rest frontline attack from Perth trip, Ellis and Swepson called up

Australia’s frontline strike is all set for the first T20I against England in Perth on Sunday, as the selectors continue to use their resources for the World Cup.

“We have a World Cup to win and we have to strive for that,” Cummins said after the opening game against the West Indies. “It makes no sense to burn out in these five games. We are also three games in India.

“Maybe you’ll see some people resting and in some different roles to make sure we give ourselves the best shot, not just before the start of the tournament, but also the back when we get there.”

Richardson and Mitchell Marsh, who only batted in the first T20I against the West Indies when he returned from an ankle injury, traveled to Perth on Thursday and will therefore miss the second game in Brisbane on Friday.

The selectors have taken a cautious approach with players for the World Cup, mainly flying them to and from Perth in quick succession. Stoinis was left in Perth instead of going to Queensland, while Australia’s leading bowlers avoided two long trips on either side of a match day.

“The high-performing team and selectors have planned these matches to ensure our squad goes to the World Cup fresh and ready to perform,” said national selector George Bailey.

“Some team members have traveled to Perth early to start preparations a little earlier than the main force and a handful of others will not make the trip to Perth. With a number of players on the East Coast, this provides additional opportunities for Nathan Ellis and Daniel Sams who both performed well in India.

“Likewise, Mitchell Swepson was part of last year’s World Cup squad and continues to provide good depth in our T20 spin bowling division.”

“We keep tinkering with things to try and make sure we have all the bases covered.”

Australia squad for England in Perth Aaron Finch, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Josh Inglis, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Nathan Ellis, Kane Richardson