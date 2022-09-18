Australia rejects call to ban Russian tourists of Ukraine invasion

<!–

Australia has quickly rejected a call from Ukraine to ban Russian tourists from hitting back at Vladimir Putin’s invasion invasion.

Ukrainian ambassador Vasyl Myroshnychenko also said Australia should reopen its embassy in Kiev, claiming that the Russians “hate Australia.”

Four Eastern European countries – Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania – have already banned Russians from vacationing in their country.

“The Russian people are responsible for this war… So they must bear the responsibility,” Myroshnychenko said.

Australia has rejected a call from Ukraine to ban Russians from holidaying in Australia. Pictured is an aircraft of the Russian flag carrier Aeroflot

But Acting Prime Minister Richard Marles, who is filling in while Anthony Albanese is in the UK for the Queen’s funeral, said it should be the Russian government, not its people, who were punished.

“This is something we are not considering at the moment, but we are very much part of the global base of sanctions against the Russian regime,” he said.

Ambassador Myroshnychenko claimed that the vast majority of the Russian people supported the invasion and hated Australia for its democratic values.

“If you analyze what Russia is saying here in Australia – and I follow several Russian-speaking groups… they just hate Australia,” he said.

“They think you’re just a pawn… from Washington… I just don’t think (Russian tourists) should come to visit.”

Mr Marles said Australia was determined to support Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia nearly seven months ago, in the “protracted conflict”.

Forty Australian-built Bushmaster military vehicles have already been sent to the battlefields of Ukraine, with another 20 to follow.

“Our goal is to enable Ukraine itself to take center stage, however this is resolved. This must be resolved on their terms,” ​​said Mr Marles.

Australia has said Vladimir Putin and the Russian state should be punished for invading Ukraine, not ordinary Russians

At a rally in the Central Asian state of Uzbekistan, Putin was told by Chinese Prime Minister Xi Jinping that he was concerned about the war after Ukraine recaptured 8,000 square kilometers of territory.

Mr Marles said that while there was some degree of humiliation for Russia over the course of the invasion, it would not hinder China’s territorial ambitions.

“I see them meeting in Uzbekistan as the next step in a growing relationship, frankly, between Russia and China,” he said.

‘That is part of the landscape of strategic circumstances that we have to deal with.’

Mr Marles added that “China will keep an eye on this, as do all of us I think”.