Australia Post to close up to 30 outlets in metropolitan areas as online demand soars

Up to 30 Australian post offices across the country will close as demand for online services skyrockets and in-person customer visits plummet.

The government giant has confirmed plans to close dozens of stores in metropolitan areas, and locations are expected to be announced soon.

Internal sources say Australia Post is exploring where it can cut costs after it recently announced a $255 million loss on its letter business for fiscal year 2021-22.

Staff affected by the closures will be transferred to corporate post offices.

“The pandemic and rapid growth in the use of online services have led to a significant drop in customer visits to most post offices,” the Australia Post said in a statement.

“While no final decisions have been made, there are a small number of mainly metropolitan post offices, with very little and declining foot traffic, expiring leases or building damage currently being assessed.”

The company has assured Australians that branches in regional and rural Australia will not be affected by the closures.

“Australia Post currently operates more than 4,000 post offices in Australia, or licenses it, which is a larger retail network than the major supermarkets,” the company added.

“We are constantly evaluating the number and location of post offices to meet consumer demand or manage real estate-related issues.”

Australia Post posted a $255 million loss on its letter business, while parcels and services accounted for $7.2 billion in revenue, up 11 percent from the prior year.

The Communications Workers Union will meet with Australia Post bosses next week in Sydney to discuss the closures.

The news comes a week after Australia Post announced a record $8.97 billion in revenue for fiscal year 2021-2022.

About $7.2 billion in revenue came from parcels and services triggered by Covid lockdowns in Sydney and Melbourne last year.

Australia Post has also submitted a proposal to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission to increase the price of stamps from $1.10 to $1.20.

If approved, the 10 percent increase would take effect in January 2023 and be the first price increase in three years.