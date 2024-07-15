Australia Post: Tendency to send dirty packages reported

Disgusting behaviour at an Australia Post parcel collection locker has left Australians furious.

The foul play was highlighted by a local who spotted a growing pile of empty coffee cups next to ticket booths at Crown Square in Waterloo, in Sydney’s south.

They posted a picture on social media of the discarded cups stacked neatly on a broken wooden panel, with more trash stuffed inside.

“Can the council or Crown Square management please install a bin or at least send cleaning staff?” the shop wrote.

‘Every day the “coffee cup mountain” grows higher.’

The post stirred up local residents, with some saying the city council should send rangers to the ticket booths and fine anyone found dumping rubbish there.

“The worst thing is that there is a container about 20 meters away, on the other side of the street. It must be difficult to use your legs,” wrote one.

Another commented that Australians should adopt a culture similar to that in Japan, where people take their rubbish home if there is no bin nearby.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted the City of Sydney for comment.