Australia Post reveals its Christmas mail deadlines for parcels to arrive in time for the big day

Christmas shoppers have been warned that they are running out of time to send cards and gifts across the country as Australia Post publishes its deadline dates for the festive season.

The national service has set dates by which packages and letters must be sent to ensure they reach their destination in time for Christmas Day.

Packages need to be posted in Western Australia and the Northern Territory on Wednesday for them to arrive on time via standard mail, while the other states have five days, until December 12, to send packages.

Residents of WA and NT can still send packages via priority mail until December 14, while the deadline for express shipments is December 19 for other states.

Cards and letters must be mailed by December 15 if addressed to an interstate address or by December 19 if traveling within the state.

Meanwhile, standard postal deadlines for interstate Christmas deliveries have expired.

People have until Friday to send urgent mail to New Zealand, the US, the UK and major European destinations, but it is now highly unlikely that any mail will be delivered to Asia before Christmas.

Australia Post executive general manager Gary Starr said the service delivery teams were well-equipped to cope with the increased demands this festive season.

He said Australia’s record month for online shopping in November had added to delivery traffic.

“We are already seeing our biggest holiday season yet, however, our customers can be assured that we have added more capacity to our workforce, more electric delivery vehicles, more delivery days and more charging capacity to handle this increased volume.” said Mr. said Starr.