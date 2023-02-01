Australia Post logo history revealed in viral TikTok, shocking mail service customers

The logo was created in part to resemble the post horn

Aussies are shocked after learning the history behind the Australia Post logo, which was influenced by a postal horn used more than 200 years ago.

Melbourne engineer and researcher Julian O’Shea revealed the inspiration behind the postal service’s logo in a video posted to his popular TikTok account.

Mr. O’Shea has devoted his social media channels to educating people about the history behind designs, buildings and cities.

He explained that the Australia Post logo was created to resemble the post horn used by stagecoach guards across Europe in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Engineer and researcher Julian O’Shea (pictured) explained the design choice for the Australia Post logo in a TikTok video that has gone viral

“Ever wondered what’s up with the Australia Post logo?” says Mr. O’Shea in his video while standing in front of a mailbox.

“Now the P is trying to clearly represent the P of post, but what is this all about?” he continues, pointing to the white semi-circle design to the right of the logo.

“This shape is based on the post horn and this was a real instrument that would be blown to let people know that the postman was here to bring your packages down.”

He revealed that the same design has been used for logos of postal services in several countries, including Argentina, Germany and Iceland.

“So you might think that letters and mail are outdated, but the logos they use are even more so,” the online educator added.

Australia Post’s original logo was designed in 1975 by Pieter Huveneers, a renowned graphic designer from the Netherlands.

Mr. Huveneers has produced a number of designs and posters during his career for businesses, corporations, government departments and charities in the Netherlands, the UK and Australia.

After moving to Australia he created over 70 designs Down Under including logos for Telecom Australia, Westpac, ACI, Colonial Mutual Life, Myer, TAA and Tooth and Co.

The right side of the logo resembles a post horn. Post horns were used in the 18th and 19th centuries to let people know that the postman was about to deliver mail and packages

The original Australia Post logo was designed in 1975 by Pieter Huveneers, a well-known graphic designer from the Netherlands (stock image)

TikTok users who watched Mr. O’Shea’s video expressed surprise at the inspiration behind the post’s design.

“Okay, they should teach us this in elementary school,” one viewer wrote.

Another said, “I always thought it was a P in an O that was just kind of stylized.”

“I always assumed it was a keyhole,” a third added.

“I learned something today cheers,” said another.