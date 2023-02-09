Australia Post hack to avoid parcel notes

Millions of Australians can avoid annoying parcel delivery letters and long queues at the post office with a clever delivery hack.

Aussies avoid long queues by choosing to have their online orders delivered to Australia Post parcel lockers.

Well-prepared shoppers can have their packages delivered to nearby parcel machines for free, instead of at home or at the office, if they purchase online and pick them up 24/7.

Well-prepared shoppers can choose to have their parcels delivered to nearby Parcel lockers for free, instead of at home or at the office, when they make their online purchases and pick them up 24/7

The hack helps you avoid annoying packages

Catriona Noble, Executive General Manager Retail at Australia Post says the delivery service expects more customers to use the service.

As we approach Valentine’s Day, we expect Australians’ love affair with Parcel Lockers to reach new heights.

A spike in activity is expected this week as customers choose to store their gifts safely away from prying eyes. Aussies know that the best way to keep the romance alive is to add an element of surprise – something our parcel lockers can help with.”

Based on last year’s Valentine’s Day shopping and mailing behavior, the company expected an increase in deliveries to its vending machines from racy lingerie brand Honey Birdette and especially adult online retailer Lovehoney.

Based on last year’s Valentine’s Day shopping and mailing behavior, it expected an increase in deliveries to its vending machines from racy lingerie brand Honey Birdette and especially adult online store Lovehoney

In 2022, in the two weeks leading up to Valentine’s Day, parcel lockers were selected at online checkouts by customers of those two retailers at a significantly higher rate than in the weeks before.

Honey Birdette saw a 150 percent increase in the number of items sent to Parcel Lockers and Lovehoney saw a 116 percent increase.

As a clear indication that parcel lockers are excellent places to hide Valentine’s Day presents, Australia Post saw a 3.9 per cent increase in usage in the two weeks leading up to Cupid’s favorite day last year – and this year looks to be no different.

Last year, 20.2 percent of shoppers decided to be smart and use a parcel locker for the first time in the weeks leading up to Valentine’s Day so they couldn’t surprise their loved one until the big day.

Australia Post customers can register for multiple parcel lockers at over 650 convenient locations across the country, including near selected post offices, shopping centres, petrol stations and Woolworths stores.