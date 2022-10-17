Australia Post fail that could net you $3,000 in compensation

<!–

A Melbourne couple was paid $3,000 by Australia Post after repeatedly being ‘carded’ by postmen and spending half an hour collecting their items from the post office every week.

Wade Short and Veronica Lisbon’s plight with their local post office began in early 2020 when Mr. Short could notice that their packages would either be left close to the door or a collection slip left in the mailbox without knocking to see if someone was home.

Their story was shared by lawyers Alison and Jillian Barrett – known as the ‘Sisters-in-law’ – when they responded to Anna, from Victoria, who complained that her small business has been affected by a number of ‘lazy’ delivery drivers.

Anna said the drivers left her notes and said they couldn’t deliver her package even though she had been home all day. The letters read: ‘We tried to deliver but you were not home.’

She asked the advice columnist why she was expected to travel up to 50 minutes to pick up her items at a post office when she paid for delivery on them.

In response, the sisters noted the case of the Melbourne couple from February this year and revealed the steps Australians could take to get compensation for missing deliveries.

To get compensation, the lawyers wrote for news.com.au all the steps you should take, starting with contacting the company.

You must then tell the company all the dates you have been given a card, confirm you were home at the time, explain whether the items were time sensitive and how long it took you to pick up each item.

You should then tell them the cost of the delivery and advise what steps you expect them to take, be it an apology, an undertaking to ensure it doesn’t happen again or a refund of postage costs.

In their column, the lawyers added that you should make sure the complaint is in writing and that you keep a copy.

They also noted that it’s worth giving a copy of the complaint to the company you ordered your package from, just so they’re aware of the situation.

If a letter doesn’t work, there are several other steps you can take to remedy the situation.

The Office of the Commonwealth Ombudsman is free and impartial and can investigate complaints about four different postal operators, Australia Post, StarTrack, Cheque-Mates and D&D Mailing Services.

The Australian Consumer Law also provides guarantees to consumers that also apply to the delivery of parcels by Australia Post and private couriers.

These guarantees require that the service be provided with due care and skill, which includes packages being delivered to the place where they are addressed.

The only exception is the supply of goods for the purpose of a business, trade, profession or business.

Australia Post was ordered to pay compensation of more than $3000 to a person who had to spend 30 minutes each week collecting items that were not delivered correctly

If there is no improvement after making a complaint to the courier company, or if the company does not respond or threatens retaliatory action, a party can make an application to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal for an injunction.

The injunction would stop the behavior or give you compensation.

Carding is a controversial practice, with many Australians unhappy about having to collect their parcels after paying for delivery.

In a controversial post in February, a postie claimed he was leaving delivery notes even when a customer was inside due to security concerns.

‘So please note we leave a card if there is a gate or dogs in the yard. We are not going into the yard due to security concerns, he said.