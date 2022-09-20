Australia Post driver chucks parcel on Bathurst man’s lawn

<!–

What is arguably the laziest Australia Post driver ever has been shamed for his ‘excessive’ drive-by ‘delivery’.

The bus driver may have gotten away with his unusual method, but the homeowner had a door camera that captured what was happening.

The footage shows a white van slowing down a quiet suburban street in Bathurst, NSW with a package for Mitch Woodhouse.

But then the driver does something unexpected. He doesn’t stop.

He simply rolls down his window and tosses Mr Woodhouse’s package several yards onto the lawn, which Australia Post’s tracker said left it ‘in a safe place’.

An Australia Post postal worker is pictured slowing down and then throwing a package out of the van’s window onto a lawn, narrowly missing the concrete driveway

He narrowly missed landing on the concrete driveway, but that was about the only good thing anyone could say about the unique delivery plan.

The driver then accelerated and drove off as if this was nothing out of the ordinary.

But he didn’t take into account that Mr. Woodhouse caught everything on camera and shared it not only on Facebook, but also with Australia Post.

“Didn’t quite get it in the letterbox or at the front door,” Mr. Woodhouse said.

The van then accelerated and drove off as if the driver’s delivery style was worth nothing to respond to

He also posted a screenshot of the message he received from Australia Post, claiming that his package was “left in a safe place at your address.”

“Very safe place where it’s been left,” one comment wrote below the post.

“Too lazy to get out of the car,” another added.

A poster thought the driver was double-duty.

“He must have been confused with his other job as a newspaper deliverer,” they wrote.

Australia Post had to apologize to Mr Woodhouse for the careless handling of his package.

“These actions are not in line with the high service standards we expect from our people and we have contacted the customer to apologize,” it told Daily Mail Australia.

“The contractor is no longer delivering for Australia Post.”