Australia Post and Amazon looking for thousands of casual workers before Black Friday, Christmas

Thousands of jobs are up for grabs at Australia Post and Amazon ahead of the busy Christmas period.

Australia Post is looking for 6,000 new permanent and casual team members across all states and territories for a variety of roles.

Bosses especially encourage school students and seniors to join in the festivities.

“We offer certainty around shifts for the coming peak period and competitive salaries for a wide range of roles, many of which require no previous experience,” said managing director, people and culture Susan Davies.

Amazon is also looking for 2,000 casual workers and expects an online shopping boom over Christmas.

It wants to have its 2,000 idle workers in place by November 25, which is Black Friday.

Roles would be available at Amazon fulfillment centers and logistics across Australia.

The job will include helping to pick, pack and ship customer orders.

“Seasonal roles are great for those who want something shorter term as a student on their summer break, while flexible options are perfect for those who want to work around their existing schedule or are looking for an extra income stream,” Amazon Australia’s director of operations, said Mindy Espidio-Garcia.

Amazon also has jobs available as part of its Amazon Flex program, which lets people deliver packages using their own cars.