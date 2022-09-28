Australia petrol prices: Excise tax to expire at midnight with fuel costs set to soar

Australia’s fuel duty exemption ran out at midnight – after tens of thousands flocked to the pump to get the last of the discount before prices skyrocket.

Federal government cuts introduced by the former Morrison government as a pre-election sweetener ended at 11.59pm on Wednesday, which will push prices up by a further 25c-a-litre ahead of the New South Wales October long weekend.

Motorists wiped out a Mildura service station’s diesel supplies on the NSW-Victoria border at midday, while Queensland and Western Australia are seeing similar situations unfold at regional servos.

A petrol station in north Queensland reportedly sold 5,000 liters of fuel before lunchtime – on top of its daily average of 3,000 litres.

Motorists wiped out a Mildura service station’s diesel stores by midday, while Queensland and Western Australia are experiencing similar situations at regional servos. Pictured: Queues at a Sydney gas station

Australia’s fuel charges ran out at midnight – after tens of thousands flocked to the pump to get the last of the discount before prices skyrocket

The temporary fuel tax reduction The fuel tax was halved from 12.01 on March 30 as part of the former Morrison government’s budget. Excise duty and excise equivalent duty rates (excise duties) on petrol, diesel and all other fuel and oil-based products, except jet fuel, were halved for six months. For petrol and diesel, the rates were reduced from 44.2c to 22.1c per litres. The halving of fuel taxes ends at 23.59 on 28 September.

Forward-thinking Australians were able to grab a liter of unleaded for between $1.50 a liter and $1.70 a liter earlier this week – however prices had risen above $1.90 on Wednesday.

A popular petrol station in western Sydney saw a queue of more than 400 meters form on a busy road with people looking to take advantage of its cheap prices.

Cars waited in the southbound lanes of Blaxcell Street in Granville to fill up at the Powerfuel servo.

The station offered $1.56 per liter for unleaded 91, $1.70 for premium 95 and $1.95 for diesel on Wednesday.

A Sydney Northern Beaches woman claims a petrol station near her house in Pittwater jumped more than 42c per liter in the five minutes it took her to drive to the pumps on Wednesday.

The financial impact on Australians will see motorists pay an extra $15 to fill up a 60-litre tank when the excise duty expires.

Experts also predict higher petrol prices will see higher food prices – given transport makes up 17 per cent of expenses.

It is expected that bread, vegetables and other everyday items will increase by between two and four percent.

This means that a $2.20 loaf of bread will now cost $2.30, while a $4 liter of milk will now cost $4.15.

The financial impact on Australians will see motorists pay an extra $15 to fill up a 60-litre tank when the excise duty expires

The federal government’s reduction ends at 11.59pm on Wednesday, which will push prices up by a further 25c-a-litre ahead of the October long weekend

Drivers in NSW can save up to $800 a year on fuel by using the government’s FuelCheck app, according to Treasurer Matt Kean.

“Prices can vary greatly between gas stations, so if you’re filling up a 50L tank and there’s a 20 cent difference between gas stations, you’ll save $10 by filling up at the cheaper one,” Kean said.

‘Driving a few hundred meters down the road to a cheaper servo can really pay off and boost your budget.

The NRMA has called on fuel companies to lower prices as regular unleaded averaged more than $1.90 per litre. liters in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane this week.

“Despite falling global prices and the full fuel levy yet to be reinstated, prices are approaching $2 a litre, meaning motorists are paying far more for fuel than they should be,” NRMA spokesman Peter Khoury said.

Fuel prices in major cities could rise to more than $2 per gallon. liters in the next week (file image)

When the fuel excise tax hike comes into effect, motorists may pay almost the same amount at the pump as they did earlier this year, when prices skyrocketed following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The NRMA said it was “concerned” by a 42c-a-litre gap between wholesale and retail petrol prices in Sydney, the highest margin since May 2020.

AVERAGE PRICE OF UNLEADED FUEL PER LITER Adelaide $1.88 Brisbane $1.93 Canberra $1.77 Darwin $1.70 Hobart $1.71 Melbourne $1.93 Perth $1.55 Sydney $1.90 Source: NRMA for 27 September

“Prices today are already unacceptably high and we need to see a correction immediately,” Mr Khoury said.

He pointed out that the prices are in stark contrast to the global trend of falling oil prices after a peak earlier this year, amid sanctions against Russian oil.

‘It was $160 a barrel and now it’s down $60 over a few months to $100 a barrel,’ he said.

‘Australians are already struggling with the cost of living. Let’s hope that there will be more restraint (from retailers) after the reintroduction of excise duty than what we have seen this week.’

The previous Morrison government halved fuel duty from 44.2c to 22.1c a liter in March for six months as prices soared, but new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s Labor government has refused to extend the relief.

Sir. Khoury said GST would add another 3c-a-litre to the cost, pushing prices back up by 25c-a-litre on the bowser.

“The stock has been added at wholesale level so we won’t see an increase straight away, retailers have to buy more stock and pass the increase on to customers,” he said.

‘It depends on how quickly the retailers sell what they have, which could be a few days or up to two weeks.

“Urban areas will go through their product faster and regional areas will follow.”

Australians will pay more at the fuel pump in October as the temporary cut in fuel duty ends (file image)

Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers said last week there was ‘no reason’ for petrol stations to ‘raise their prices’ on the same night as excise duty rose again.

He pointed to 700 million liters of fuel stored around the country which was bought at the lower price.

“Prices don’t have to go up immediately,” said Dr. Chalmers.

“We don’t want gas stations to treat Australians like mugs, so we’re keeping an eye on this.”

Dr. Chalmers promised the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission would be looking into price gouging.

“The reason we’ve maximized the ACCC’s role in all of this is we want to make sure there’s no risky behaviour,” he said.

Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers (pictured) said last week there were 700 million liters of fuel stockpiled at the cheaper price so retailers should not “raise” their prices too quickly

‘We have worked closely with the servos and suppliers to understand that there are hundreds of millions of liters of fuel underground in tanks which were bought at the lower price.’

“So the ACCC and the government expect the price of petrol should not shoot up on the bowser on Wednesday evening by as much as 23 cents if normal market pressures are operating.”

He added that it was a ‘difficult decision’ not to extend the fuel duty relief, but the government was focused on ‘responsible budgeting’.

Some economists criticized the fuel tax cut when it was introduced by former treasurer Josh Frydenberg in the pre-election budget in March, citing the huge loss in revenue, estimated at $3 billion by the Treasury.