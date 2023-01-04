Australia on top as Khawaja and Smith bat through wicketless session

Lunch Australia 266 for 2 (Khawaja 108*, Smith 59*, Nortje 2-39) vs South Africa

Usman Khawaja scored his 13th century of the Test to continue his fondness for the SCG as Australia took a leading position against a struggling South Africa on the second day of the third Test.

On a slow ground, expected to deteriorate as the match progresses, Khawaja took advantage and combined with Steven Smith in an unbroken 119-run partnership to take Australia to 266 for 2 at lunchtime.

Twenty minutes before the break, Khawaja achieved his third consecutive Testton at the SCG, celebrating with a jump, an air blast and then a small jig after removing his helmet.

It ended a frustrating Summer of Testing for Khawaja, who had missed Australia’s run abundance, averaging just 27.42 in seven previous innings.

He has put Australia on track for a clean sweep of the series with victory to secure a position in the World Test Championship final in June.

Like Khawaja, Smith has a strong record at his home ground, having completed three previous nine Test centuries at an average of over 70.

After the much-discussed refinement of his technique after giving up shuffle over the crease earlier in the season, Smith now returned to a pronounced back trigger move.

He started slow with just five runs from his first 29 deliveries before batting the speedy Kagiso Rabada with an extraordinary boundary over midwicket that resembled a cross between a drive and pull.

Steven Smith became more and more fluid after a slow start•Getty Images

Smith began to put his foot down before lunch, having a fondness for spinners Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer to raise his half-century.

Play started 30 minutes early after only 47 overs were bowled on the first day due to poor light and rain.

More frustration – continuing Sydney’s recent streak of rain-affected Test matches – ensued when play was stopped after just three overs due to drizzle. But it cleared up quickly and the forecast for the rest of the day looks promising, although rain is likely on days three and four.

South Africa started with speedy Anrich Nortje, who single-handedly forced his team back into the game on day one with Marnus Labuschagne’s late wicket with a jewel of a delivery.

Nortje started around the wicket to the left-handed Khawaja, but failed to conjure up the same bite he memorably produced on opening day, while Rabada was again erratic to continue his disappointing run.

South Africa captain Dean Elgar again raised eyebrows after opting for Maharaj over offspinner Harmer, who had threatened to return to the team but only managed five overs on the first day.

Maharaj, who was expensive in his nine overs on the first day, started poorly with a half-volley easily sent in by Khawaja for a few runs, before a looping deceived the batter and fell just short of covering.

In more suitable circumstances for him, Maharaj cast his best spell of a fruitless run, but failed to threaten consistently and was beaten for sixes by Khawaja and Smith.

Harmer eventually went on the attack after the drinking break, but was unable to cause problems like 24 hours earlier.

A desperate Elgar did not hesitate to take the second new ball 10 minutes before lunch, but Khawaja and Smith defied Nortje’s late charge to power through the session.