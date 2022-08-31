Australia nurse from Africa to be booted out of country after working in country for 15 years

An aged care nurse loved by his local community who immigrated to Australia from Africa more than 15 years ago is set to be deported despite having done nothing wrong.

Clifford Chisengalumbwe moved to Australia from Zambia in 2006 in search of an education and opportunities not offered to him in his native country.

The 43-year-old is now a registered nurse at a retirement home in South Australia and has an eight-year-old daughter with his wife Ngoza, but the trio will be sent back to southern Africa on September 30.

Several visa extension bridging applications filed by Mr Chisengalumbwe have been ignored or rejected by the federal government, while pleas directly to ministers have fallen on deaf ears.

The Chisengalumbwes now face the terrifying prospect of being sent back to a country where they don’t feel safe, largely as a result of the oppressive new government.

‘I am sincerely. I’m not a criminal. In order to work as a nurse, I need background checks, to pass working with children,” he told the Daily Mail Australia.

“I don’t even have a parking ticket, no problem with the law. The rules break me.’

Mr. Chisengalumbwe moved to Australia in 2006, initially to study IT, before working in aged care to earn money to support himself.

Mr. Chisengalumbwe moved to Australia in 2006, initially to study IT, before working in aged care to earn money to support himself.

He admitted there was an initial “culture shock” but said Australians welcomed him and the Zambian community in Adelaide with open arms.

‘Africa is very different from Australia – there was a bit of a shock. Everything is so arranged,’ said the father.

“At home, simple things like standing in line didn’t happen. People in Australia are honest.’

After completing his degree in IT, he decided that his passion was working with the elderly and decided to get his nursing qualification.

He initially lived in the country on his wife’s visa, before applying for a student visa in 2011. He said the process was extremely slow.

Now, 11 years later, he faces deportation from the place he, his wife and daughter Mckayla call home.

Mr Chisengalumbwe fears for their safety if they are forced to return to southern Africa, alleging that people who voted against the current regime are being intimidated and even killed.

‘My family has political ties in Zambia. We were connected to the previous government. They are persecuting anyone involved in the old government. They even execute people when they come to power,” he said.

“It is very difficult for us to get a job. In that respect it is very dangerous. If they find out that we supported the other side, we won’t get jobs, they will intimidate us and they may even kill you.

‘Many people died as a result of political violence. So they will do everything they can.’

The father has been told he cannot apply for permanent residency in Australia, but must do it from another country – a process that could take years.

The family is awaiting the results of a third bridging visa application after the former immigration minister’s staff told the family they “wouldn’t even look at it”.

“They said he would throw it away, he’s not interested,” Chisengalumbwe told the Daily Mail Australia.

“He didn’t even look at it the first time. The second time they just told us to leave before September 30th. Now we try again.

“Some people wonder why we did all this, that we didn’t follow the right channel, but it’s the process itself.”

“It takes forever ashore. How long will it take offshore?’ he asked.

Eight-year-old Mckayla is currently in her first year at a local school and her father is desperate to keep her in the Australian education system.

‘She only knows Australia. She never returned home,” he said of Zambia.

‘She gets all the support here, the education system is very good. At home, no one bothers to see if you are learning or not. Here they take the time to make sure she learns.’

The Chisengalumbwes are investigating every avenue and his wife’s recruitment agency is now exploring options they can pursue to ensure the family stays.

After helping his community through the pandemic and caring for its elderly residents, Mr. Chisengalumbwe makes a final plea to the federal government to ensure that his young family can remain in their chosen home.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Home Secretary Clare O’Neil and Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs Minister Andrew Giles to comment on Mr Chisengalumbwe’s situation.