Australia; NSW RFS sends 737 water bomber Marie Bashir to US to fight fires in America’s west

The enduring bond between Australian and American firefighters will be seen once again when Australia sends a water bomber and crews to fight the fires raging in America’s West.

The NSW Rural Fire Service’s lone 737 Large Air Tanker will leave early Monday morning for its long journey to the US.

Daily Mail Australia understands that teams of Australian firefighters are also being assembled to fly out and help their US counterparts.

The show of solidarity comes just two years after three Americans lost their lives fighting Australia’s Black Summer bushfires when their C-130 Hercules exploded into a fireball after crashing near Peak View in New South Wales.

NSW RFS sends its 37 Large Air Tanker ‘Marie Bashir’ to help fight massive fires ravaging America’s West

The water bomber “Marie Bashir” and its two pilots will make stopovers in America, Samoa, Hawaii and Southern California before arriving at the operational base in the city of Boise in the northwestern state of Idaho.

From there, it’s up to U.S. firefighters to decide where to best deploy the plane with more than 60 uncontrollable fires in various states.

“We wish our crew all the best and our thoughts are with our American colleagues and the communities affected by these fires,” the NSW RFS posted on social media.

The NSW RFS said the plane was sent at the request of the Americans.

The NSW RFW water bomber Marie Bashir will be stationed in the city of Boise in the northwestern US state of Idaho

“If that request comes in, we will look at all options and the situation and availability of our aircraft and personnel by the way and if we can, we will certainly look at those requests positively,” said a NSW RFS spokesperson.

“With the warmer temperatures in the Northern Hemisphere at opposite ends, we can have that shared resource.

Operational in Australia since 2019, the Marie Bashir has seen action in the US and Canada during their previous fire seasons.

Flames consume a forest in Northern California and the fire has claimed at least four lives

The modified 747, with all passenger seats removed, can dump 15,100 liters of water, gel or flame retardant onto a blaze in 2.2 seconds.

On the ground, it can be refilled for action in 10 minutes.

Water bombings, sometimes occurring as little as 45 meters above the ground, can be very dangerous, especially in the unpredictable currents that a fire generates.

This was underlined by the tragic deaths of Captain Ian McBeth, of Montana, First Officer Paul Hudson, of Arizona, and Flight Engineer Rick DeMorgan Jr, of Florida, during the Australian bushfire crisis in January 2020.

Flight Engineer Rick DeMorgan Jr, a father of two from Florida, was one of three American crew members killed when their C-130 Hercules water bomber crashed while putting out fires in Australia in January-summer 2020

Gratitude for American help and sacrifice loomed large among those who commented on social media about the NSW RFS plane being sent to the US.

“It’s nice to be able to give something back after all the help we get from our American friends,” wrote one commenter.

Another said it has been “great watching the NSWRFS respond and help their colleagues abroad fight these fires.”

The NSW RFS spokesman said the Australian crew were well prepared for their task.

Firefighters try to contain wildfire in central California’s Mariposa County as US faces a nightmarish summer of drought and scorching temperatures

“In general, firefighting can be a dangerous operation, but all our firefighters obviously receive a lot of training, whether they are on the fire service or for those operating aircraft or heavy machinery,” the spokesperson said.

“There are certainly risks, but our firefighters are very well trained in the operations they perform.”

Drought and scorching summer heat have caused a nightmarish summer in the US with more than 60 massive fires in 14 US states stretching US firefighters to the limit.

At least four people have died in a wildfire that has ravaged northern California, leaving 22,702 acres of scorched earth.

A massive fire also threatened 2,700 buildings near Yosemite National Park in central California

Fires in Alaska have consumed unprecedented expanses of land, while massive fires have also broken out in Montana, New Mexico, Texas, Washington state, Arizona and Idaho.