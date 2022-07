The eight players will integrate with local Indian players for training sessions, a one-day match and a two-day match. Former Sri Lanka batter Thilan Samaraweera will coach the group after being a member of the coaching staff of the Australian A-team in Sri Lanka. Former Australian fast bowler Glenn McGrath will also be there as a coach as part of his role as an advisor to the Academy. Selector Tony Dodemaide will be the tour manager.