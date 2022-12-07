Australia news LIVE: Labor asks states to impose $125 coal price cap, promises energy price plan before Christmas

The Australian sharemarket closed firmly in the red on Wednesday, as recession fears returned on Wall Street overnight, and local investors digested the Reserve Bank’s eighth rate rise of the year and hawkish comments from RBA governor Philip Lowe.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 closed 0.8 per cent lower to 7229.4 points.

Inflation worries have hit Wall Street hard this week. Credit:AP

Shaw and Partners senior investment advisor Craig Sidney said though he expected losses, he was somewhat surprised by the degree of weakness throughout the session.

“We’ve lost 100 points in two days,” Sidney said. “The Asian markets tend to be faring a bit better. Most are down, but Hong Kong’s [Hang Seng Index] marginally positive. We’re certainly one of the weakest markets across Asia.”

The RBA’s eighth consecutive rate rise this week, lifting the cash rate to 3.1 per cent, brought the cumulative increase to 300 basis points since May.

“They’re trying to curtail the economy,” said Sidney. “They bring [rates] up to try and reduce inflation, but people are still spending. It’s only about a third of people that have mortgages, and unemployment is still particularly low. So, coming into Christmas people are still spending money on gifts, entertainment, travel and this probably doesn’t help inflation.”

