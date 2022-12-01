Australia news LIVE: Historic censure motion passed against Scott Morrison; Dutton questions Labor over Voice to parliament

Back to federal politics, and the idea that the House of Representatives will be called in to sit on Saturday to pass the government’s industrial relations bill.

The manager of opposition business Paul Fletcher said this would impose additional costs in terms of airfares and Commonwealth cars for MPs and parliamentary staff to open the building.

“It’s almost without precedent this notion of the House of Representatives sitting on Saturday,” Fletcher said.

“This should be dealt with in the normal way that these things are dealt with, which is the Senate will take the time it needs, pass the amendments, pass the bill, and it then comes back to the House of Representatives.

“This idea that members should be told to go away and come back on Saturday is inefficient, unnecessary and a waste of public resources.”

Fletcher said if the bill passed the Senate tonight, the House could sit late this evening, or come back tomorrow morning.

“I’ve certainly been here, as have many other parliamentarians, at one or two or three [o’clock] in the morning,” Fletcher said.

In question time earlier today, Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke accused Liberal senator Michaelia Cash of trying to delay the vote on the industrial relations bill in the upper house.

Burke said there were 19 amendments and the Senate got through none of them in nine hours, because of Cash’s tactics.

When reporters put to Fletcher that the Senate may require until Saturday to pass the bill, he said the Senate should take the time it required, and he wouldn’t tell the Coalition’s Senate leadership team how to do its job.

Watch his press conference here: