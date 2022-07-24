Australia news – ‘He could actually win you a World Cup’
“If I were a selector, I’d love to have someone like that on my team,” Ponting said. “Whether he’s playing or not, just to have that kind of punch, he’s a real match winner.
“He’s the kind of player that you can really win a World Cup. He’s not just the average regular guy who just sneaks into a team. I mean, he kind of reminds me of someone like an Andrew Symonds back in the 2003 World Cup. If you bring them in and you give him the chance they have a shot at winning a tournament for you that’s how I would look at him now I know there are a few other great world quality players in the middle for Australia But probably none of them have a resume as good as Tim’s in the past two years.”
“He’s been incredible in almost every tournament he’s played around the world over the past 12 or 18 months,” Ponting said. “He was probably a bit unlucky not to play in the IPL this year to be honest with the way he started with Mumbai and then only came back just before the end and played some match winning blows.
“Obviously he’s a player that we’re really excited about. I think there’s an opportunity for him to probably take on a little more responsibility in the batting lineup with the Hurricanes this season as well, because of his consistency and his game-winning. We want that.” We don’t waste it and we don’t let him sit on the sidelines for too long, so I know that one of the strategic things that we’ve already talked to him about is how do we actually get the most out of him and how do we maximize his net worth.
“He is a very, very good, very dangerous T20 player who I am sure the Australian selectors will think long and hard for the World Cup in a few months.”