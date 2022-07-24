Australia news – ‘He could actually win you a World Cup’

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting believes Tim David is the type of player who could win the T20 World Cup for Australia.

Ponting, who recently played a role as the head of strategy for Hobart Hurricanes where David plays in the BBL, suggested that if he were an Australia selector he would find a place for the powerful right-hander on the Australia side, despite the fact that The 2022 T20 World Cup hosts are defending a title they won last year without David in the squad.

He compared David’s power-hitting to that of his late friend Symonds, who was inducted into Australia’s 2003 World Cup squad at the last minute and dominated by scoring a brilliant 143 not out in the opening game against Pakistan and another match-winning 91 not. out in the semi-final against Sri Lanka.

“If I were a selector, I’d love to have someone like that on my team,” Ponting said. “Whether he’s playing or not, just to have that kind of punch, he’s a real match winner.

“He’s the kind of player that you can really win a World Cup. He’s not just the average regular guy who just sneaks into a team. I mean, he kind of reminds me of someone like an Andrew Symonds back in the 2003 World Cup. If you bring them in and you give him the chance they have a shot at winning a tournament for you that’s how I would look at him now I know there are a few other great world quality players in the middle for Australia But probably none of them have a resume as good as Tim’s in the past two years.”

The Australian selection panel, consisting of George Bailey (chairman), Andrew McDonald (coach) and Tony Dodemaide, faces the challenge of getting David into the 15-man squad. They did not choose him for the T20I tour of Sri Lanka as the squad was selected just for his excellent form in the IPL. Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade have established themselves as the Australian finishers in 6th and 7th place after their exploits at the World Cup last year. The top four have also been determined. The only vulnerable player in that line-up appears to be Steven Smith, who is ranked No. 5 on the Australian T20I squad, with selectors confident the veteran will step up when needed in the T20 World Cup. .

Skipper Aaron Finch recently suggested that David’s chance will come with Australia. Australia’s next T20I assignment is a three-game run against India in India in September. It is possible that David will be part of that roster when a pair of Australian multi-format batters rest, as the games will be in completely different conditions from those at the World Cup. But those matches are likely to be played after the 15-man World Cup selection has already been announced.

Ponting saw David up close in the IPL as he hit 34 of 11 balls for Mumbai Indians against Ponting-coached Delhi Capitals to knock Delhi out of the play-offs.

Ponting felt David was underutilized by Mumbai and is already planning to use him more prominently for Hobart Hurricanes after talks with new coach Jeff Vaughan.

“He’s been incredible in almost every tournament he’s played around the world over the past 12 or 18 months,” Ponting said. “He was probably a bit unlucky not to play in the IPL this year to be honest with the way he started with Mumbai and then only came back just before the end and played some match winning blows.

“Obviously he’s a player that we’re really excited about. I think there’s an opportunity for him to probably take on a little more responsibility in the batting lineup with the Hurricanes this season as well, because of his consistency and his game-winning. We want that.” We don’t waste it and we don’t let him sit on the sidelines for too long, so I know that one of the strategic things that we’ve already talked to him about is how do we actually get the most out of him and how do we maximize his net worth.