Australia national cabinet meeting: Covid isolation to be cut from seven days to five
Australia will shorten the mandatory Covid isolation period from seven days to five and abolish mandatory masks on planes, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced.
The National Cabinet met on Wednesday and the agreed isolation periods will be shortened from Friday 9 September for Covid patients who have no symptoms.
There are some exceptions. Symptomatic patients have been told to stay at home and workers in ‘high risk’ environments such as the elderly, the disabled and home care will be required to stay at home for a full seven days.
“We want people to stay at home. We want people to act responsibly,” said Mr Albanese.
Mr Albanese (pictured in the Press Club on Wednesday) said Covid isolation periods would be reduced from seven days to five and compulsory masks would be abolished from 9 September.
Paid pandemic leave payments will continue for the five-day period and mandatory masks on domestic flights will be abolished from the same date.
The prime minister said he and state and territory leaders had decided the changes were a “proportionate response to this point of the pandemic.”
“We had a discussion about people taking care of each other, people taking care of their own health and being responsible for it… there are no mandatory requirements for the flu or a range of other illnesses,” he said.
“What we want is to ensure that the government responds to the changed circumstances, that Covid will exist for some time to come.”
NEW COVID INSULATION RULES
– If you test positive for Covid, you can leave the isolation afterwards five days like you have no symptoms.
– Those who work in vulnerable environments, including elderly and disabled care, have to work for another seven days
– If you are still sick and showing symptoms after five days, you must two days left.
– Masks are no longer required on domestic flights in Australia
All this will come into effect from September 9th
