Australia minimum wage increase for hospitality, aviation and tourism workers from October 1

Australians are set to see a boost to their bank balances this week as the minimum wage increase flows through to the last group of workers.

The Fair Work Commission raised the minimum wage by $40 a week in June with the increase in most industrial prices from 1 July.

But the pay rise was delayed by 10 rates in the aviation, tourism and hospitality industries hit hard by Covid and instead began from October 1.

With typical paychecks hitting accounts on the 15th of the month, this week will be the first where as many as 2.3 million Australians on the minimum wage – about a third of the workforce – will have a higher pay packet.

Australians on the minimum wage in the hospitality industry will see their wages rise from next week

The October 1 increase affects the Hospitality Industry Award for cafe workers and baristas, the Licensed Clubs Award for pub and kitchen staff and the Restaurant Industry Award for serving and kitchen staff.

The aviation industry is seeing an increase in the minimum wage for the Aircraft Cabin Crew Award, Air Pilots Award, Ground Staff Award and Airport Employees Award.

The tourism industry gets a boost in the Alpine Resorts Award, which covers ski field workers, chalet hospitality workers, lift operators, cleaners and childcare workers.

And the Marine Tourism and Charter Vessels Award, which covers dive instructors, boat crews, tour support staff and boat hospitality workers.

The airline’s cabin crew will also have their minimum wage raised from this week

The 5.2 percent increase, which raises the minimum wage from $20.33 to $21.38 an hour, or $40 a week, was the largest increase in more than 10 years.

Some people on newer rates earning more than $869 a week will get a slightly lower increase of 4.6 per cent.

Fair Work Commission chairman Ian Ross said in June that rising inflation was affecting Australians on the lowest wages the most and that they needed support.

“Inflation erodes the real value of workers’ wages and reduces their standard of living,” Ross said.

‘The lowest paid are particularly vulnerable in the context of rising inflation.’

Airport staff will also see an increase in their award pay after many were cut since travel disruptions from 2020

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he ‘absolutely welcomes’ the increase.

“It vindicates the position we took in making another submission to the FWC that said we didn’t want people who are on the minimum wage to go backwards,” he said.

Australia’s inflation rate in the June quarter this year reached 6.8 percent, the highest since 1990, according to the Bureau of Statistics.

Since May, the Reserve Bank of Australia has raised interest rates aggressively from record lows to 2.35 percent in an attempt to combat rising inflation.